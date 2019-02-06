The first Groundhog Splash event was held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.
More than 30 people signed up to jump in the freezing cold water in one of the park’s ponds. When I say freezing, I mean that quite literally — rumors at the scene said the water temperature was measured at 30 degrees.
It seemed like people had a lot of fun. Well, as much fun as one can have jumping into cold water. There were smiles all around, but I’m not sure that wasn’t a defense mechanism to keep teeth from chattering.
Anyway, it was a great event to benefit the Union R-XI Foundation and other organizations. It seemed like a success to me and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a repeat next year.
If there is an event next year, I can guarantee I’ll be in the exact same spot I was in this year — the dry side of the pond.
As I watched person after person splash around in the ice-cold water, all I could think was how much I didn’t want to do that — like not even a little bit.
I wasn’t the best science student, but it feels like there’s a part of people’s brains that either lights up or does not with events like this. I’m clearly in the “does not” category.
I told some friends about the event and heard just as many “that sounds fun” as I did “there’s no way.” The splashers on Saturday were in the enthusiastic category. Me and the rest of the folks snapping pictures on our cameras would rather be safe and dry and warm.
Part of the desire to be warm stemmed from the fact that Saturday was so unseasonably nice. After a week of single-digit temperatures, this weekend was a nice departure. Temperatures last week were so cold I shivered just looking at the weather app on my phone. It was so cold I wore an extra layer under my pants for a day I planned on spending inside.
And then, suddenly, it got warmer. Friday afternoon I walked out of the office ready to head home and realized I didn’t have to wear my heaviest coat. I hopped in my car and turned down the heat. I opened my window and started to drive like it was spring. After half a block, I rolled up my window because while 45 is warmer than zero, it’s still not warm.
Things got warmer from there. The Groundhog Splash had people walking around comfortably in shorts before jumping in the water. The sun was out and it just felt like the worst of winter was over.
The good weather continued Sunday and into Monday before turning back into winter. Oh well.
The only downside to the wonderful spring preview was just how wet everything was. I was thankful that the snow, which had been in my yard since Jan. 12, had finally melted. I was not thrilled to see my yard turn into a swamp.
Everywhere I went this weekend was wet. The roads were wet, the grounds were wet. It was one of those nice weekends where you just want to go outside, but there’s not a lot to do once you get outside.
It’s one of the main reasons why I say I hate snow. Some of my friends claim they love snow and yes, it looks nice and picturesque when it first falls. However, unlike other storms, snow lingers. Just when you think it’s gone and safe to go outside it melts. It’s awful.
My hope was that this weekend would be warm enough to melt everything and dry everything out. Maybe next weekend.