The first time I stepped outside Monday morning I felt the cold air slap me across the face.
It was not a pleasant experience. It has been colder this winter, don’t get me wrong, but Monday felt cruel. As I put on gloves and slowly cleared the frost from my car I wondered when the cold would pass.
I’ll be honest, I had hopes that maybe, just maybe, the weather had broken late last week. Maybe not a total shift toward spring, but something like a late winter where the temperatures don’t dip quite so cold.
My reason for thinking this was last week’s snow. Last Tuesday night, the snow started and by Wednesday morning Union was covered with a few inches of snow.
School was called off and snow pretty much blanketed the area. It’s been a familiar sight all winter long — I’m pretty sure there’s parts of my yard where the sun doesn’t shine that have had snow since early January.
This storm, however, didn’t last. By the evening commute the roads were clear and grass was peaking out from fields.
For me, one of my signs that spring is coming is how long the snow lasts. Snow that lingers in yards for weeks is a pretty good sign that the cold weather isn’t easing up anytime soon.
When the snow disappears without a trace just a few hours after hitting the ground, well that’s usually a good sign that spring is around the corner.
That seemed to be true when the temperatures hit 60 on Saturday. It would have been a nice day had it not been rainy and windy. Minor setbacks to be certain, but the temperature was in the right spot.
It just felt like spring — even baseball was on TV. I mean, it was an exhibition game, but it’s called spring training for a reason.
Sunday certainly looked nicer — it was one of the few days I can remember when the sun was out and the sky was blue. It felt like the fog of winter was lifting.
It looked promising, and then Monday morning the wind was back, the cold was back and so was the frost.
This winter has just felt brutal.
Usually when the winter starts, you hear a bunch of people talk about how great snow is. When the first snow hits, social media is filled with pics of fun in the snow.
I’m a social media recluse and I even posted a few pics.
And yet, in recent weeks, the forecast has been met with disgust. Every Sunday night I check the weather for the week ahead and just groan. I wish, like a bear, I could just hibernate.
And I know it’s not just me. I know I’m far from alone in this boat.
Last Tuesday night I was at the Union Board of Aldermen meeting. Before it started, everyone was talking about the weather that was supposed to start at any minute. No one was looking forward to it.
There were sighs of disgust, denial and just resignation. It turns out the 10th snowstorm of the winter is just an annoyance.
Of course, I’ve lived in Missouri my entire life. Expecting an early spring is foolish. I get it.
It would be nice to have just one week that’s a false spring. A week without rain so the ground can be dry for the first time since September. Is that too much to ask?
There is good news on the horizon. Punxsutawney Phil called for an early spring a few weeks ago so we have that to look forward to. At least, I will, because who am I to argue with a prognosticating rodent?