I think I can speak from experience when I say this year’s version of The Bee was brutal.
The Bee, The Missourian’s annual regional spelling contest, took place Saturday morning at East Central College. From the fourth row I watched what had to be the toughest version of The Bee.
That’s not hyperbole. I am an experienced Bee viewer. This year was the ninth year for The Bee and I’ve been covering the event for The Missourian for six of them.
When I started my journalism career, I always expected I’d become an expert in something I covered. I started as a sports writer so I just assumed one day I’d be called on to be an expert voice for some big sports story.
My career veered toward straight news reporting and then toward community journalism. At The Missourian, I’ve covered a lot of different things, but the one thing I’ve covered the most is the spelling bee.
So yeah, as a spelling bee expert, this year the contest was tougher than usual.
Normally, The Bee starts off slow. The kids are a bundle of nerves and the first round is usually not easy, but an ease-in round.
The words are fairly standard words that kids should have heard before. Usually just a handful of competitors get tripped up in the first round. Saturday was different.
The round started with 31 spellers. By the time it ended 13 competitors had been eliminated.
During The Bee I usually sit by Missourian photo editor Jeanne Miller Wood who makes a point to try and get a picture of every speller.
As more and more spellers were eliminated, I kept hearing Jeanne’s camera clicking away. She realized the words were tougher and all the spellers weren’t going to be around long.
Things didn’t get any easier after the first round. After just four rounds, only nine spellers were left sitting on the stage.
The words were seriously tough. I am decades older than even the oldest speller, a graduate of both high school and college and a professional writer person and I found myself stumped a few times.
Normally the tricky words in the contest are words like “bailiff.” If it’s a word you don’t know, that first “i” seems like it should be “y.” It’s an easy mistake because what middle schooler knows the word bailiff?
The tricky words on Saturday weren’t just words that the kids didn’t know, but didn’t even really have a chance of getting. You could hear the spellers try and pronounce any unfamiliar words and fumble around in the brain for the best guess at what letters go where.
On more than one occasion, I jotted down words on my notepad to see if I was right and, friends, let me tell you, I was not. That was from the comfort of my own seat. Had I not just told you I missed a half-dozen spelling words, no one would ever know.
These kids all had to do this on stage and under the bright lights. I say it every year, but it’s amazing someone actually wins this whole thing because the stress gets me from the cheap seats.
So to the 31 competitors at the spelling bee this weekend, I know 30 of you are bummed. The winner, Matthew Blomberg, was the only one really happy afterward and he seemed mostly relieved when I talked to him.
But I have to tell you, you shouldn’t be upset. Just making it that far is something most people couldn’t do. There are adults, like me, who would wither under the pressure. There are adults, like me, who would have been bounced in the third round.
The spelling bee is a gauntlet and just making it onto the stage is the real prize. It’s like running a marathon — your time doesn’t really matter, what matters is that you ran the 26.2 miles.
So chin up, spellers. You faced what was easily the toughest word list head-on. That is something to be proud of.