Tis the season of Santa Claus.
Since the end of November, Santa has been everywhere. I’ve seen the jolly guy on at least a half dozen occasions.
There’s something I’ve noticed about all the Santas out and about. It hit me after seeing a Santa Thursday night at the Union library.
Afterward, I went back to the office and began looking at my pictures from the event. I couldn’t help but notice just how real the Santa looked.
We all know that the real Santa lives at the North Pole. Every December, he sends out helpers to fill in for him at his various activities. The helpers work at malls, libraries and the many other events were Santa is needed. At least that’s what I was told growing up.
I remember having to be told that because I was confused by all the various Santas. They all clearly looked like different people instead of the Santa I was expecting.
They were various weights with different beards — some so unconvincing that 5-year-old me could tell they were fake. The fakeness of the beards is what prompted my parents to explain to me the story of Santa’s helpers.
In fact, it was the one real bearded Santa I knew growing up that I still remember. Every year my family would go to the middle of nowhere to get our Christmas tree.
This old family farm had it all — reindeer, hot chocolate and, of course, trees. Most importantly it had the best Santa I had ever seen. He had a real long white beard. He looked like the guy from all the pictures and movies. If you snapped his picture, you could put him on a can of Coca-Cola and people would think he was Santa.
My sisters and I were blown away by him. So much so that my mom amended the Santa’s helpers theory to point out that the others were imposters, but this guy, he was very much the real deal.
He looked the part when so many others didn’t. I was always on my best behavior when we went tree shopping.
Now I see guys that look like that just about everywhere I go. We talk about advances in technology, but we don’t talk about the advances in Santas. The ones out today put the ones 30 years ago to shame.
You used to be able to get away with shoving a guy, any guy into a red suit. A fake beard and some pillows would fill in the rest.
Now every single Santa has a long white beard with no pillows in sight. And let’s not forget the suits.
Santas in my day would wear tennis shoes and plastic covers. The suits looked like they cost $25 and were probably rented. Now each Santa has multiple suits that all look super fancy.
This holiday season has been realistic Santa after realistic Santa. Union Furniture had a great Santa. So did the police on Cram the Cruiser night. The city of Union had a great Santa and Mrs. Claus. The library got visited by one of the best.
It’s honestly pretty impressive. Kids these days have it so much better.
It’s such a never-ending parade of Santa’s that I’m curious what the normal looking guys do. Is there room for younger Santas? Have all the old guys with beards cornered the market?
There is one thing I am curious about. What exactly do parents tell their kids with all the different Santas? It was easier for me to buy the whole helper story because of how shoddy the Santas were.
Frankly, I’m sure the parents don’t mind. The pictures, and memories, have to be way better when the Santa looks like Santa.