I’m not really sure if catching up on sleep is a thing a person actually can do.
A simple Google search reveals it’s probably not. If you have a long night and are tired, well, you’re going to feel it for a few days.
Despite science standing against me, my plan this week is to try and catch up on sleep. At some point I will clear my schedule and head to bed nice and early and try and sleep for a long time.
I am running on fumes and it’s entirely my own fault. Quite frankly, I don’t regret it.
This past week I cashed in some vacation time and took a much-needed trip with my best friends. We had a blast, but in a compressed window.
For a span of three nights, I think I got a combined 14 hours of sleep. That is not great. My long weekend kicked off Wednesday night. After leaving the Union R-XI Board of Education meeting, I drove home to pack for my trip.
I got home at a reasonable hour (thanks, board members) and actually got a decent night sleep before waking up before the sun rose. I had to be on the road by 7 a.m. for the first leg of the trip — a lovely drive to meet up with my friend Chris in Kansas City.
From Kansas City, Chris and I flew to New Orleans by way of Houston. We got to our hotel at 7 p.m., meaning I had a nice 12-hour travel day.
Chris and I went out for dinner while the third member of our group was still heading into town. Nate had a six-hour flight delay and was way late getting to the Big Easy.
Nate’s late arrival meant our first night in New Orleans got off to a late start. We went out and toured the city before finally deciding to call it a night. It was 4 a.m.
The time surprised us all, but we figured it was no big deal. We had an open Friday and could sleep late. That didn’t happen.
Our hotel was undergoing some renovations. Loud renovations. At 10:01 a.m. the three of us were woken up by a jackhammer. It didn’t stop.
We found out the renovation work was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. We weren’t thrilled.
We decided to head out into the city for some sightseeing, with the plan to return in the afternoon and get a late nap. It didn’t really work. We just gave up on getting sleep and went back out into the wonderful city again. At some point Friday, we just embraced the chaos.
We knew that time moves differently in New Orleans. Every time we checked the time, we were always shocked by how much time had past. But hey, this was vacation and the last place we wanted to be was the hotel room. You can sit on a couch and watch bad TV at anytime, but how often are you in a historic city?
At some point on Friday, we embraced the fact that we were going to be some level of tired. We just needed to enjoy the city. So for most of the day Friday and all day Saturday, we explored the city. We did tourist things and walked almost everywhere. When we were, finally, truly ready to call it a night, we went back to the hotel.
It was a blast. Saturday was our last night in the city and we knew the last thing we wanted to do was pull the plug early.
Because of early flights and travel to the airport, we had to be out of the hotel by 6:30 a.m. To do this, we set a time where we had to go to bed in order to function on Sunday.
If we stayed out that late, we’d get, at most, four hours of sleep. It sounded insane, but that’s exactly what happened. We were sitting around the hotel and just enjoying each other’s company when my alarm went off signaling we needed the head to bed.
I woke up Sunday feeling like I had lost a fight with a truck, but it was worth it. The weekend was full of great memories and Chris and Nate are the brothers I never had. I’d gladly give up sleep to have another weekend like that.
But until that happens, I’ll be looking for the nearest pillow to see if I can’t recover a bit from my vacation.