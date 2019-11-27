It’s Thanksgiving week so normally I’d take this opportunity to share something related to the holiday.
Maybe I’d write a column about how turkey is massively overrated and, if you want a truly good Thanksgiving, you should consider another star for the main dish. Or maybe my column could be about how Thanksgiving is far superior to the other holidays.
I won’t be writing those columns, at least not this year. This paper is The Big One, it’s full of ads and our most popular paper of the year. It’s easily the most widely-read issue of The Missourian.
Since I have (potentially) a bunch of eyes reading this, I’d like to take the opportunity to make a request: subscribe to The Missourian. If it’s not your cup of tea, subscribe to something that is.
Really, I just want to implore you, to consider paying for journalism.
It’s a tough time for journalism in this country. It has been for some time, if I’m being honest.
Last week, GateHouse closed its purchase of publisher Gannett to create the country’s largest newspaper company. That’s not great news.
Immediately, the company said it was planning to cut $300 million in annual costs. Estimates say around 3,500 to 4,000 jobs could be eliminated. According to the Brookings Institute, there are fewer than 38,000 newsroom employees in the United States today.
GateHouse is famous in the industry for slashing expenses. A long time ago, I worked for a GateHouse paper. I do not have fond memories.
The paper seemed like an exercise in seeing just how little money it could spend and still stay up and running. It was fascinating.
The idea of them running the largest newspaper company in the country is, quite frankly, not good news.
But, that wasn’t the only bad news in the industry last week. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital acquired a quarter stake in Tribune Publishing.
Alden is infamous in journalism circles for its practices. Last year Denver Post journalists protested Alden Global Capital for its cost-cutting measures.
The fear is that, with an ownership stake, Alden will push for more cuts.
The quest for not just profitability, but growth is hurting journalism. Local newspapers around the country are being shuttered or scaled back.
My college town saw it’s newspaper shrink from a daily to a weekly. There are many communities that don’t have journalists watching over things.
Journalists are needed. Badly.
Journalism really started to struggle in the internet age. So many publishers decided to put their content online for free.
Now the expectation from so many readers is that news is free. Not everyone, but a lot of people, think this stuff should just be free.
Like any job, it costs money to do things. Journalists need to pay the rent, eat and do all the other things normal people do. That’s where the readers come in.
If you’re reading this paper today, and you should read all of it, you’ll learn countless things put together by a team of hardworking and dedicated people. We cover an area where no one else really ventures.
The St. Louis media will head out here for a big crime story or something like that, but only the staff at The Missourian covers board meetings, schools and local news.
If you read The Missourian, or any newspaper, regularly, consider subscribing. You don’t actually have to get the paper version anymore — most outlets offer digital versions as well.
Look, if you read a paper online and are constantly being met with the paywall prompt, you’re clearly a fan and should consider subscribing. Good things cost money. I personally have digital subscriptions to two outlets and they are worth every single penny.
There’s really nothing like being informed. Try it, you’ll like it.