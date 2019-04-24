One of my favorite things about this job is that I’m constantly learning new things.
Sometimes I learn things from the simple task of just asking questions. Other times it comes from just being invited to things and getting to experience something different.
Last Wednesday, Union Parks Director Angela Sullivan invited me to a demonstration at the city lake. Craig Small, owner of Craig’s Tree Service, was going to talk about the emerald ash borer and show how a tree in the park can be saved.
I’ve been covering area parks for the past five-plus years at The Missourian. During that time I’ve heard about the emerald ash borer and what a pest it is.
If you’re not familiar, the emerald ash borer is an “exotic, invasive, wood-boring insect that infests and kills native North American ash trees,” according to the University of Missouri Extension Office. Basically it’s an insect that isn’t supposed to be here and it destroys ash trees.
Sullivan told me that Small would be demonstrating a treatment option. I was intrigued because I didn’t know that such an option existed.
Basically my knowledge of the emerald ash borer was that it was bad and if it infected your tree, well, you were out of luck. The insect was going to go to work and the tree would die.
It turns out, I was wrong. Small informed me and the small group gathered on a gorgeous Wednesday morning about a treatment option.
Small said he was going to apply a dose of a product called Tree-Age to the tree. The product is an insecticide that is shot directly into the tree.
While explaining how it worked, Small went around the base of the tree drilling five small holes. Once the holes were drilled, he attached this contraption to begin the injection.
It looked like a pump you would use for a basketball, but with five tubes instead of one. While Small explained what he was doing, the Tree-Age liquid slowly made its way through all the tubes and into the tree.
Small said emerald ash borers aren’t in Union, but are believed to be coming. The insect was found in southern Franklin County a few years back. He said that once the insect is discovered in the area, it’s only a matter of time before it spreads.
Sullivan said the city identified about eight ash trees worth saving around the city. The issue is, the treatment isn’t cheap.
Small said a 1 liter bottle of Tree-age costs more than $500. He said he needed 120 milliliters just for the one tree at the city lake.
The treatment isn’t a one-and-done thing either. Small said he would need to come back every other year to inject the tree to prevent the emerald ash borer from doing any damage.
Small did the treatment for free. He said the tree, near the gazebo and dock at the lake was “high-profile,” “beautiful” and “well worth the effort.”
Small said he’d like to adopt the tree and take care of it in the future.
The whole process took about 15 minutes — at least the initial setup of all the equipment. Small said it could take a few hours before all the chemical was injected into the tree.
I’ll be honest, I found it fascinating. Like I said, I had no idea saving a tree was even possible.
From what I’ve seen, most cities’ plans for AEB is to identify the ash trees and monitor them. If infected, you chop them down and replace them with something that isn’t vulnerable.
But this was something new. It was like a blood transfusion for a person with a tree. If it works, it’s pretty cool.
Like Small said, this particular tree is worth saving. It’s got prime position around the lake and it would be a shame to lose it. I’m always in favor of conservation.
So thanks to Small for teaching me how to save a tree and to Sullivan for the invite. It’s always a good day to learn something.