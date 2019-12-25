After weeks of anticipation, it is finally Christmas.
I mean, at least that’s what the date at the top of this page says. You may be reading this after the holiday, and I thank you for that, but I’m writing this column with Christmas in mind.
As we all know, Christmas is the day Santa visits and drops off gifts to everyone. I’m writing this before I know just what Santa brought, but I have some ideas for myself and some other people in the community.
For myself, it’s pretty simple. I’d like a quiet Christmas. I’d like a simple day where I can sleep in and not have anything to worry about. No car crashes, no fires, no snow — really nothing of note to happen.
After that, you know, maybe something like world peace. If that’s not too much to ask.
For others, well, I have more attainable items on Santa’s list. Take the city of Union for example.
It would be great if the big guy could bring the city federal funds for the Highway 47 project.
The city has spent years telling anyone who would listen that the intersection at Highway 50 and Highway 47 is a mess. Something needed to be done, but no one would really step up to the plate and get the project off the ground.
Finally this year, the city teamed up with Franklin County for a plan. The new Union Expressway would realign Highway 47 north and south and is designed to, hopefully, ease the traffic problem.
The project carries a multimillion price tag and is only going to move forward if the city and county receive federal funds to help offset the cost. As someone who hates getting stuck in the Highway 47 traffic, I hope Santa can toss some federal money the city’s way and get this project started.
While Santa is bringing the city things, maybe he could help out by dropping off a new parks director. The previous director, Angela Lairmore, left the city earlier this month.
If you didn’t know, the parks director does a ton in a city like Union. Seemingly every month Angela was emailing me about some new program or upcoming event. Without her, my inbox has been quieter.
Don’t get me wrong, the parks department is still running smoothly because of the rest of the staff, I just know no one likes to work shorthanded. The sooner the city can fill the position, the sooner I think some people can relax.
Moving on from the city, I’d like to see Santa bring the Union R-XI School District just simply more of the same. In case you haven’t noticed, things are on the upswing for the district.
Test scores are up and the district is in the midst of major growth.
The district’s new administration building is first class and I’ve been very impressed by the new Prairie Dell Elementary. It has to be an exciting time in the district.
The thing is, the district’s administration wants more. I’ve sat in on meetings where they’ve talked about the future. They have new projects in mind and are working to make them come to fruition.
If Santa could help them keep the good times rolling, I’m sure they’d appreciate it.
Finally, for the rest of the good people of Union, at least the ones who read this column, I hope Santa brings you whatever it is you want. If you will allow me to be sincere for a second, I really enjoy hearing from people who read my columns.
I honestly wasn’t sure if there was an audience for these weird ramblings, but a few people have told me they enjoy them and that means a lot to me. So if you’ve ever said a nice thing to me about these columns, I hope you have a great Christmas.
Everyone else, I hope you get a lump of coal.