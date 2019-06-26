Like many people in the region, I spent the weekend watching the Albert Pujols lovefest at Busch Stadium.
For those who missed it, Pujols, the former slugger for the St. Louis Cardinals, made his first appearance back in his old stomping grounds since signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2012 season. Friday night marked Pujols’ first game in St. Louis since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.
It was marketed as a big deal, and treated as such by the Cardinals based on ticket prices, because of the storied career Pujols had in St. Louis. For 11 years he was not only the best player on the team, but the best player in baseball.
The reasons for Pujols leaving are complex and really tainted by who you listen to. Pujols himself said he was “insulted” the Cardinals offered him a shorter term deal. The Cardinals say he took more money.
When he left, many people were angry. Here was a guy, the most popular Cardinal since Stan Musial opting against spending his whole career in St. Louis. The narrative was he took the money and ran.
I was one of those hurt fans. So much so that the following summer, my buddy Nate and I purchased tickets to Pujols’ return to Missouri. The two of us headed to Kansas City to meet up with friends, but the centerpiece was a trip to see the Royals and boo Pujols.
We did just that. In a crowd that really couldn’t care less, Nate and I got our animosity out. Now, several years later, time has healed all wounds — for most people.
The story before the series was how would the fans treat Pujols. Some wondered if he’d get jeered, but instead he got treated like royalty. He was cheered at every turn and got a curtain call for hitting a homer off the home club.
In all my life of watching baseball, I can’t remember a visiting player getting a curtain call.
While I wasn’t in the crowd, my sports attending budget fully blown on the Blues Stanley Cup run, I watched at home with interest. It was touching to see Pujols get the hero treatment one last time.
His run with the Angels hasn’t gone so well. He’s no longer the best player in the game and not even in the conversation. Father Time, as they say, is undefeated.
But still, seeing Pujols on my TV again brought back a flood of memories. I remembered being in college when he hit a mammoth home run off Brad Lidge. I remembered being at games and the electricity in the air when he’d come up to bat.
At some point, between 2012 and this weekend, my anger toward Pujols went away. I realized he was just a guy doing a job and left for another job. He didn’t really bail on the fans, we were just collateral damage.
Pujols left the owners who didn’t give him what he thought he was worth. I think any worker can relate to that. The only reason I’m here is because I felt that way at an earlier job.
Some people, a friend who wishes to remain nameless, was annoyed this week. Every game brought forth a flurry of text messages griping about the fawning.
I could see my friend’s point if I squinted. It was a bit much to literally boo your own pitcher for walking the guy, but it just goes to show how much the city loved Pujols. It was probably over the top, but it didn’t hurt anyone so I don’t really care. It was a fun weekend and I had a great time watching the best player of my formative years again.
The only downside is, now if I return to a job I left, I’m going to be disappointed if I don’t get a standing ovation.