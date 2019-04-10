If it were possible to bank sleep, I would have started this weekend.
The NHL playoffs start this week and that means I’m going to be tired. Playoff hockey means anxious nights spent yelling at the TV while cheering on my beloved St. Louis Blues.
The Blues’ quest for the elusive Stanley Cup starts Wednesday. Because they’re playing the Winnipeg Jets, a small-market Canadian team, the Blues did not get the best TV schedule possible.
Two of the first four scheduled games start at 8:30 p.m. local time. Since playoff hockey has sudden death golden goal overtime, the games can get long. It’s going to be brutal.
I’ve been a hockey fan my entire life. There’s just something about the game that’s a joy to watch. It’s end-to-end action played by supremely talented athletes.
I enjoy watching the regular season games — at least as long as the Blues are winning. The playoff games, however, are a whole different animal.
Everything is ratcheted up to the highest possible level. Guys skate quicker, hit harder and shoot faster. It’s intense.
Even without the late starts, playoff hockey can drain a person. It’s exhausting.
In the regular season, I can watch games while doing other things. I’ve written articles for the paper, played video games and just mindlessly fiddled with my iPad during games.
Once the playoffs start, it’s total focus on the games. I watch with intensity, I grumble out loud, I curse, I sigh. It’s a roller coaster ride.
And that’s just from my couch. I’ve had a few in-game playoff experiences in my life and it’s mostly just me sitting there nervously for nearly three hours. It’s a lot of fun.
Anyone who knows anything about the St. Louis Blues knows that the playoffs haven’t ever ended well. The Blues starting playing in 1967 and have never claimed the top prize. They really haven’t even come close.
My sports fandom is split between the Blues and the baseball playing St. Louis Cardinals. Watching each, especially come playoff time, is a nerve-racking experience. With the Blues, it’s made worse by the bad history.
I was 10 years old in the spring of 1996 when the Blues lost in a Game 7 playoff game against the Detroit Red Wings. The game went into overtime and I was sent to bed. It was a school night, after all.
I went to my room, but didn’t go to bed. Instead I turned on the TV with the volume off. I hoped to see the Blues advance to the third round. Instead I saw Steve Yzerman score from center ice. Instead I got my first real sports heartbreak.
Year after year I’ve watched the Blues end the season with sadness. I keep hoping against hope that this year is the year the Blues win it all, but like Charlie Brown with his football, it just never happens.
Still, you got to have hope, right? I mean, otherwise, what’s the point.
I have no idea what to expect from this team, honestly. Like I said, I’ve watched hockey, and the Blues, my entire life. I don’t remember a Blues team quite like this.
They started the season just putrid. They couldn’t win, at least consistently. The top players were underperforming and they were just brutal to watch.
Then they changed the coach, changed the goalie and got hot. It’s not really hyperbolic of me to say I’ve never seen a team look as bad as the 2018-19 Blues and I’ve never seen a team look as good as the 2018-19 Blues.
This playoff run could be very short. The Jets are a pretty good squad and maybe the bounces all go against the Blues. Or the Blues could go on a run unlike anything I’ve seen in my life.
At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything. All I know is I’m ready to camp out on the couch and watch every single minute. Who cares about sleep? I’ll just stock up on caffeine.