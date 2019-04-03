One year ago this week I was a nervous wreck.
Like a new kid at school, I found myself in a different place surrounded by strangers and just hoping that it would work out. Twelve months later, I think it’s gone OK.
Yes, friends, while it may be hard to believe, this week marks my one-year anniversary as the editor of the Union Missourian. For the last 52 weeks I have been tasked with covering the city of Union.
I have spent the past year writing articles, taking pictures, going to meetings and meeting people. It has been an interesting experience to say the least and one I’ve enjoyed. (Mostly. All the snow this winter nearly broke me.)
I figured since I’m down one year, I’ll share you with some highlights, and a few lowlights, of my first year.
Best Day: I’m a fan of small victories so there are a lot of candidates here. Every day I got a good parking spot downtown, for example, is a better than average day. The really good days are when I leave and come back and still have my great spot.
The best day, however, was probably the Tuesday where it was supposed to snow and ice. The city had a meeting that Tuesday night because of a holiday the day prior.
I was not thrilled with this forecast to say the least. I can drive in the snow, but I don’t want to. The road crews always say get off and let them work so the last thing I wanted was to be on the road right when it got nasty.
I considered bringing a sleeping bag and crashing in the Union office. Instead I crossed my fingers and hoped the storm would pass or, at the very least, stall. I sat through the entire meeting just hoping the roads would be clear.
Sure enough, the meeting ended and the storm hadn’t begun. I was home in bed with a smile on my face before the first flake hit the ground. It was a good day.
Worst Day: The worst day, well, that one is easy. Last summer, in early July, the air conditioner went out in the Union office.
It was that day I learned what a giant wuss I am. Temperatures in the office touched 90 degrees and I couldn’t focus or get anything done. It was the one day where I hated everything about Union.
One Thing I Learned: I will say I learned a lot during my first year, but nothing quite as surprising as the rivalry between Union and Washington.
I knew there was a “rivalry,” but I thought it was sports related. It turns out, there’s some beef between the two cities. People would talk to me and take shots at the other and then beg me not to print it. Complimenting Washington in Union was a big no-no.
I didn’t know this was a thing. As a Pacific native, we always got made fun of by everyone else so I don’t have a dog in this fight. I will say I’ve enjoyed my time in both cities and I think both are good places to work.
Craziest Moment: Do you guys remember when there was an inmate on the loose? That was nuts.
In late April last year I woke up to a text about an escaped inmate from the county jail. I spent the next few hours listening to the scanner and driving around Union while law enforcement hunted down the suspect.
The entire time I kept thinking just how strange this was — manhunts seemed like something out of a movie.
I kept expecting Tommy Lee Jones to show up and there to be talk about a one-armed man.
Coolest Moment: There have been a lot of cool things during my first year. I got to cover Founders Day for the first time, the county Fair and visits from then-Sen. Claire McCaskill. The coolest moment, however, are really moments.
The amount of progress in this city is staggering. I’ve covered groundbreakings for the new Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library, the Beaufort Elementary addition and soon the new school. In the future I’ll be there for the new city hall event and work at the middle school.
It’s been crazy to see the library go from a field to an actual building. I can’t wait for it to open up. Just like I can’t wait to watch the new schools and city hall go up.
This year has been fun, but I’m really excited about the future. Thanks for reading.