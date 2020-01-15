In my time as a column writer for The Missourian, I have largely avoided talking about controversial topics.
There are a lot of reasons for this. First off, I mostly try to keep my opinions to myself, at least on the important stuff. As a journalist, I’m supposed to be impartial.
It doesn’t make a lot of sense to take sides in political matters for what is supposed to be a simple column. To steal a line famously attributed to Michael Jordan, “Republicans buy shoes, too.”
That being said, that stance ends today. I’m going to take a stand on something that I know might be unpopular. I might lose some friends with this, but I feel it’s my duty to tell the truth.
I like roundabouts. There, I said it.
I know this is not something most people care to admit, but I think they’re fine. They’re just fine.
I know this is a controversial opinion because so many people, loved ones included, have told me how much they hate roundabouts.
Last week, I sat in on the city of Union’s transportation committee meeting. City Administrator Russell Rost talked about the city’s plan to solve the traffic congestion issues on Highway 47.
If you haven’t heard, well why not? It’s been written about several times on these here pages several times. OK let’s say you have heard and need your memory refreshed.
So the city’s big idea is a roundabout near Old Country Farm Road that leads to a new expressway that links up with Highway 47 south. The city is in the process of figuring out how to get the project funded.
Part of that process is convincing certain key players, like the Missouri Department of Transportation, that the plan is good. And that means selling the roundabout.
Roundabouts are admittedly weird, mostly because it’s different. People, generally speaking, aren’t fond of change. To be blunt, people mostly hate change.
I’m not immune to this. The first time I encountered a roundabout, I hated it.
I was a fairly new driver and one was installed on the backroads in Wildwood near the Dierbergs. I figured I knew what I was doing, but I was wrong.
I failed to yield properly, cut someone off and ended up getting honked. The angry person gave me the finger and I drove off embarrassed and convinced I was going to avoid roundabouts for the foreseeable future.
I did a pretty good job avoiding them for the next several years. It wasn’t until I got to Union that I was forced to deal with roundabouts.
The city loves roundabouts. When I started here, they were in the middle of building one at Denmark and St. Andrews drive.
That new one was just one of several around town. As it was being built, I talked to some people involved with the city to figure out just what the deal was with the roundabouts.
I really wanted to know why they were so popular in Union when they’re not really elsewhere in the county. I found out a lot.
Basically the police like them because they’re safer. This didn’t make sense to me because, you know, I once cut someone off, but the numbers don’t lie.
The police department showed me some data and the roundabouts, notably the one by Union High School, are mostly traffic crash free.
The city likes them because they keep traffic moving. It’s not a four way stop where you have to come to complete half and wait. It’s not a signal where you wait and wait until finally the light changes.
You approach the circle and you just have to look in one direction. If the coast is clear, you enter the circle and exit with ease. It’s great.
Since working in Union, I’ve found myself driving around a lot of places and thinking how a roundabout would make more sense. I can’t get enough of them.
I hope MoDOT feels the same way.
This Highway 47 plan has some real momentum. The city is ready for it and so is Franklin County. They’re applying for grants and ready to make it work.
Embrace the roundabout. It’s the best plan.