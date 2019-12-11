I have to get something off my chest — I don’t get the Grinch.
This will upset some people, namely my sister, but I don’t get Dr. Seuss’s creation having a lasting impact well after the book and subsequent cartoon were released.
I’ll explain. Friday night was the city of Union’s annual Winter Wonderland parade. It was great.
Tons of groups and businesses decorated vehicles and paraded around downtown Union. The kids near me seemed to have a blast, so that’s good enough for me.
At one point, I was snapping pictures of a truck and noticed the back of a person wearing a red jacket and hat. I panicked thinking Santa was coming a bit early.
As the truck got closer, and I could see the figure I realized it was someone dressed up like the Grinch. If you’re not aware, the Grinch is a green dude from a 1957 book by the great Dr. Seuss.
The story is pretty simple. The Grinch is a real jerk and hates Christmas. Nothing wrong with that. I feel like that some years, too.
The Grinch is just a real misanthrope who has only one real friend, his dog Max. Again, I get that. I sometimes would rather hang out with dogs than people.
Really it’s the people who are his biggest problem. Dude can’t stand to see the people of Whoville being happy and loving Christmas. So he hatches a plan to steal Christmas.
With Max at his side, he robs every house in the city stealing all the gifts and decorations.
The people of Whoville, somehow, aren’t bothered by this mass theft. They wake up on Christmas morning and sing happy songs.
The Grinch realizes he was a jerk and that the gifts and decorations aren’t really what Christmas is about. So, after his literal change of heart, he returns all the pilfered goods.
Somehow, this makes him a hero and a long-lasting Christmas icon. My sister loves him. Every year she buys a Grinch ornament and has her own Grinch tree. I don’t get it.
Later on Friday night, I realized what my deal is with the dude. At the Children’s Christmas party I spotted the Grinch again. Decked out in his evil Santa gear, the dude paraded around the party interacting with kids.
The only problem was, well, his mask. It was in the shape of the pre-epiphany Grinch. It was more of a scowl.
The dude in the Grinch costume was hamming it up with the kids pretending to steal their gifts. One kid was not having it and tried to kick the poor costumed guy.
It was at that moment I had my own Grinch epiphany. My problem with the guy is simple — no one plays him as the eventual good guy. Instead, all the costumes and decorations and such portray the bad guy. He’s got his sack full of stolen goods. He’s trying to steal Christmas again.
It’s like everyone just ignores the redemption arc — dude grows to love Christmas. The focus is on the angry jerk who wants people to be miserable like himself.
In the middle of the story Grinch isn’t a good person. He’s a thief who burgled dozens of homes. How did that version of the dude become the guy who gets second billing to Santa?
The solution is simple. Mask makers and decoration creators need to focus on the good dude at the end. Show him smiling. Have him returning gifts.
The last thing he should be doing is stealing.
Or maybe, just maybe, I have thought about this too much. I’m sure I should probably just take the advice of my sister and worry about more important stuff.