This summer when the Union R-XI School District announced it was seeking community input for names for its new elementary school I had one thought — there’s an easy idea for a good column.
I figured, before the district made its decision, I’d sit down at my computer and come up with a few suggestions. I’d crack a few jokes, make some serious suggestions and, boom, column down.
Would it be a good column, maybe, but it would be easy. At least that’s what I thought.
In case you missed it, the school does officially have a name — without my input. The board chose Prairie Dell Elementary and I have to say, it’s a solid choice.
I know for a fact that it’s better than what I could have come up with because, well, I couldn’t come up with anything.
It turns out naming things is pretty hard, even if you’re making jokes.
For weeks I started this column and came up empty. My suggestions were, quite frankly, bad. I couldn’t even write good joke ideas.
When I tried to write that column that never existed, I always first got stuck by my arbitrary rules. The big one was that I didn’t really want the building to be named after a person.
Despite my well-stated desire to have a building at my alma mater, Truman State University, named after me, I tend to think buildings named after people are a bad idea.
For one, people can be problematic. Just think back to all the things that were attached to Bill Cosby’s name before his downfall and subsequent prison sentence. Public perception can change in the blink of an eye and you don’t want a permanent reminder of past mistakes.
The last thing the school district needs is to have a building named after someone, even someone seemingly safe like Ben Franklin, become toxic in a few years. Imagine if research showed Franklin thought wildcats were bad. The school would look silly and new signs aren’t cheap.
I’m very glad the board opted to avoid a person — and more importantly didn’t try to shoehorn in an active person. I almost joked that they should name it after Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold and then I remembered that’s not a joke.
I once worked in a community where the new school was named after the active superintendent. I’d sit in school board meetings and he’d talk about the school named after him. It was very, very weird. No disrespect to Dr. Weinhold, but it would be a bizarre experience to write about Weinhold Elementary and quoting Weinhold.
Really, when it came to naming the school, I felt like it had to fit in with the other names. Union High School, Union Middle School, Central Elementary and Beaufort Elementary are all pretty basic names. I’m not sure where Clark-Vitt fits into things, but it’s been around longer than me so I can’t complain.
This was probably the biggest reason I never wrote my name suggestion column. The likeliest name would be something simple that made sense. I kept thinking of something directional in the vein of Central Elementary.
East Central College is right there, but East Central Elementary didn’t feel right. East Elementary was too basic. Union Elementary would exclude Central.
Really the only choice that made sense, and the name I kept coming back to, was Prairie Dell Elementary. My only concern with it is the Dell and Elementary blend together and I wonder if that’s going to be hard for people to say.
Still, that’s a minor issue. The name just makes sense. It’s the name of the road near the school, it’s gives you a clear sense of direction. It’s the name I would have chosen had I actually written the column. Of course, I have no proof of this because I didn’t write it, but it’s true.