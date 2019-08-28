It might be easier for me to just copy and paste last week’s column and change a few words.
For the second straight week, I got the chance to tour a brand new facility that has been months in the making. For the second straight week, I was blown away.
Earlier this month it was the Beaufort Elementary renovations that impressed me. Last week it was the Scenic Regional Library’s new Union branch.
Once again, the sheer amount of work just blew my mind. The library is a massive undertaking that impresses in every imaginable way.
It’s crazy to me that the project is now (mostly) finished. When I took over as Union editor in April 2018, one of the first notes I got was about the groundbreaking ceremony for the new library.
I remember standing outside on a hot May morning and staring out into an empty space full of grass, dirt and trees. Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell stood in front of the nothingness and described a major undertaking.
In just a few months, this space would be transformed he said. More parking, more room, more features. It was going to be the Union library everyone knew but bigger and better.
The blueprints looked nice, but I really wasn’t sure what to expect. Eventually the dirt started moving and a building rose from that empty field.
I watched with interest and wondered what the finished product was going to look like. I’ll be honest, at first I wasn’t impressed, mostly because I’m an idiot.
If you’ve seen the building, you know there’s plenty of windows. The natural light is one of the coolest features of the library.
During construction, it wasn’t quite clear there would be that many windows. For reasons that should have been obvious, they were mostly covered while crews kept working on the outside.
While the windows were hidden, I thought the building was pretty bland. Once I saw what the building actually looked liked from the outside, I was intrigued.
At least once a week I drove over there to watch the construction progress and snap a few pictures. On one trip last month, I ran into Campbell in the parking lot. He invited me inside for a tour while they were putting the finishing touches on the library.
Campbell told me back at the groundbreaking that the whole thing was just bigger — more meeting rooms, more room for books, more parking spaces, more, more more. The first look really gave a glimpse of how that was going to happen.
The library was devoid of things like books and computers, so all I got to see was the massive scale of the whole thing. The space was bigger than it seemed from the outside.
I think the key to the whole thing is the high ceilings. The meeting rooms are bigger, sure. There’s three of them compared to one at the old branch. But with the high ceilings, they seem that much bigger.
Once I got that sneak peek, I was eager to see the whole thing come together. Tuesday evening, I got the chance.
Campbell led a tour for the Friends of the Library and it was just one of the most positive things I’ve been a part of. Everyone was blown away about the whole thing.
Every person I talked to kept saying how impressed they were. James Schwentker, the Union Missourian’s ad rep, was there and we talked about just how nice everything was. He joked that he was going to stop coming into the office and was just going to work from the library instead. I said I’d join him — it just seemed so comfortable.
It was really cool the next day when it opened to the public and began filling with people. Watching the kids have a blast in the new children’s area was a good sign that things were done right.
It’s really cool to see something come from nothing. It’s even cooler that I got to watch it the entire way during my tenure as the editor.
If you haven’t been there, I implore you to check it out.