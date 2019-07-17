Sometimes the ideas for these columns come easy.
There are weeks when I put the finishing touches on one and know exactly what the next one is going to be about. Then there are times where my cursor blinks and taunts me while I struggle to think of a topic.
When I hit these moments of writer’s block the easiest solution is to do something. Need a column? Go to the horse track with friends and, boom, there’s a freebie.
Faced with a week without a column, I went out and did something. I bought a car.
No I didn’t buy a car solely so I could write about it. I just happened to buy a car and am now writing about it. Although, maybe I should say it’s the first one so I could write it off as a work expense.
Either way, the point is I have a new car. Getting this car reminded me of my previous car-buying experiences. Spoiler alert: They were not very fun.
I bought my first car back in 2007. I was set to start my last year in college and needed my own wheels to get a job.
I was excited to finally have my own car and not have to borrow a family member’s. The freedom of driving around and going where I pleased was something that appealed to me. And then I got the bill.
It turns out having no credit history is the same as bad credit so my Ford Focus was going to cost me, well, a lot more than any reasonable human would pay for a Ford Focus.
I remember driving home and thinking that every mile would cost me money in gas, I’d have to pay for insurance and regular maintenance. Freedom to go anywhere suddenly became an intense desire to do nothing to keep the mileage low.
Fast forward a few years and it was time to get a newer car. I had built up my credit and was tired of the Focus. It was a problem on wheels that seemed to have a new issue every few months.
I traded that car in for a Dodge Avenger which was easily the best car I’ve had. I’ve only had two, but still, it was a good car.
I’m not a car guy by any means. I can’t fix anything under the hood and have no interest in being cool. I’m looking for a car to get me places and one that preferably is easy on the wallet.
The Avenger was great. In seven years, I had no major issues.
Buying the car was interesting. I went solo and had an idea what I was doing. At least, I thought I did.
I ended up looking at one car, the one I ended up buying, and I liked it but it felt like a bit much. It had all these extras and different features I didn’t think I needed. I asked how much and suddenly was signing papers and halfway through the process before I got an answer.
Luckily the number was something I could live with, but for a while I sat there thinking I had made a huge mistake.
It turned out to be one of my best decisions. The car was everything I needed and it was hard to give it up. My sister thought I was crazy for getting rid of it while it was still working, but I decided it was best to get some value in a trade-in.
I began my car shopping in earnest looking around online. It was tough going early on because I don’t want a truck or sport utility vehicle. It turns out, that makes me a weirdo in this current climate.
I just wanted a simple sedan with good gas mileage. I checked out a few places and looked at a few cars. I was proud of myself for saying no and walking away from something I felt would be a bad fit.
I ended up getting a Chevy Cruze and so far, so good. It doesn’t have leather seats so I’m not sweating in the summer sun every time I go out for a drive now.
My hope is the car is just as reliable as the last one and I don’t have to buy another one any time soon. It’s a process I don’t want to do again soon.