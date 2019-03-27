The dream lasted six games.
Thursday afternoon the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tipped off. Productivity around the country screeched to a halt as millions of people all thought the same thing — “I wonder how my bracket is doing?”
Yes, friends, it’s March Madness season. The time of the year when everyone pretends to be a college basketball expert. It’s the time where ordinary people suddenly have strong feelings about colleges they had no idea existed moments earlier.
Try as I might, I’m not immune to the siren song of a blank bracket just waiting to be filled out. It’s been a dream of mine to have a perfect bracket, even though I’m pretty sure it’s never been done.
When I was younger, mostly in my teenage years, I was obsessed with the bracket during tourney time. I used to watch ESPN religiously and would devour hour after hour of sports highlights.
I could tell you, with confidence, why a particular team was good or not and knew many of the players. I would sit down at the kitchen table and fill out the big bracket that came in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I would read the team capsules and agonize over making the right pick.
Eventually, we started a family bracket that I was sure I was going to dominate. I didn’t. It turns out sports are finicky and predictions are hard.
I won the family pool a few years, but I was far from an unstoppable juggernaut. A few years ago, we just simply stopped doing it because the passion wasn’t there.
For me, I lost a bit of interest in the tournament. I work the first few days when it’s all fun and exciting, so that’s a big part of it.
Another big part is, frankly, I don’t know what I’m watching. As I’ve gotten older, my knowledge has shrunk.
I instead waste my time just focusing on my teams and not the sports world at large. I don’t even know what channel ESPN is these days. I haven’t watched “SportsCenter” in years.
When this year’s NCAA tournament rolled around, the only college basketball player I could confidently pick out of a lineup was Duke’s star Zion Williamson. Everyone else was a stranger.
Last year a friend tried to coax me out of bracket retirement and join his work league. There was a small entry fee with the potential for a cash prize. I was intrigued but thought I’d lose horrifically since I had no idea what was going on.
I told my friend I was going to lose and it would probably be more fun to just set my entry fee on fire. He kept hassling me and reminded me about the stories of people who know nothing who win it all.
Thanks to peer pressure, I relented and joined. I sat at my computer and with zero confidence filled in the bracket that was hopefully not going to take last place.
With each pick, I grew a little more confident. I stared at the finished bracket and thought hey, stranger things have happened. Maybe this was the winning entry after all.
And then my national champion pick, Virginia, became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed. The tournament was just getting started but my bracket was busted.
Burning money would have been more fun.
This year I was determined to quit the brackets for good, but the same friend coaxed me back. This time we’d play for fun. Just 12 friends and the only thing on the line was bragging rights.
I tried a little bit more this year and put some effort into my picks. On the opening day, I looked like a savant. Six games down, six correct picks.
I made a joke in the group chat that we should call it off and I didn’t know how right I was. Since that hot start, I turned ice cold.
I’m in ninth place right now. My national champion pick, Duke, just survived a second-round scare. To put it bluntly, things are not great.
Who knows how this is going to end, probably not well for me, but I already know I’m going to be back again next year. The bragging rights are worth it, and so is the group text trash talk. It’s a fun distraction during the dregs of spring.
Plus, that 6 for 6 start reminded me just how much I want that perfect bracket. There’s always next year.