Goodbye, Halloween, hello, Christmas.
That was a sentiment I saw often last week on social media. For many people the end of October meant the start of the Christmas season.
To me, this seemed sudden. Starting the Christmas season Nov. 1 seems too early — like several weeks too early.
At first I thought it was a joke. I initially noticed people on social media were posting about how they couldn’t wait to listen to Christmas music. That part I get — at least to some extent.
Personally, I’m not a huge fan of Christmas music, but to each their own. If you want to jam out to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” go nuts. Don’t let a calendar dictate what music you want to play.
It’s the stuff beyond the music that surprised me. I saw Tweets and memes and Facebook posts about decorating and putting up trees and the whole nine yards. It all seemed a bit much.
It wasn’t just on social media either. I know it can be a bit of a bubble, but it happened in real life. When I got into work on Friday, a number of my co-workers in Washington were talking about Christmas. I was asked if I was putting up my tree on the upcoming weekend.
The thought hadn’t even crossed my mind, mostly because I get a real tree every year and it would be a pile of needles on the floor by the end of the month if I set it up now. But also, there’s still like eight weeks until Christmas. I’m not ready.
Quite frankly, I blame the weather. Since fall this year was a grand total of five days, I think people just pressed fast forward on things. If Mother Nature is going to, why shouldn’t we?
Last week was so suddenly cold it felt like Christmas. I walked outside and could see my breath. I bundled up in layers before going outside. I dug around in my closet for my gloves and warm hats.
It’s impossible to not think about Christmas when you’re scraping ice off your car windows. Still, people, show some restraint.
To me, Christmas doesn’t start until Thanksgiving is over. This is for a number of reasons.
First off, Thanksgiving is a top-teir holiday. It requires no gifts, you spend time with your closest relatives and eat good food. All holidays should strive to be this simple and good.
Skipping over Thanksgiving is simply just shortsighted. It deserves it’s moment in the sun. Just imagine how silly it is to eat a nice Thanksgiving dinner with your Christmas tree already decorated.
All my life the Christmas season has started to move up in the calendar. I can remember as a kid my grandparents going out shopping the day after Thanksgiving not because it was Black Friday, but because they were in town for Thanksgiving and it was the easiest day to get shopping done.
Now Black Friday is a thing and my precious Thanksgiving is actually the start of the shopping season. Seemingly this year everyone is cool with just blowing by Thanksgiving and moving Christmas up to Nov. 1.
I kid you not, I saw Christmas movies on TV this weekend. It’s madness.
If you want to get in the holiday spirit, fine, but maybe don’t rush things. If you want to hang up holiday lights outside because the weather isn’t super cold yet, I get it. Just don’t turn them on.
If you want to rock out to Christmas tunes, that’s your prerogative but maybe don’t do it over a public speaker. And, seriously, keep the tree down until after Thanksgiving. No one wants to celebrate two things at once.