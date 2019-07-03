The problems at the Highway 47 and Highway 50 intersection aren’t going away any time soon.
Recently the city of Union, Franklin County and the Union Special Road District have been meeting and talking in an attempt to figure out a solution to the problems. The meetings are a good sign, but the reality is, the project is really no closer to starting than it was a year ago.
There’s momentum to get the intersection fixed, but there’s one big thing lacking — money.
The city of Union wants Highway 47 addressed. Franklin County does, too, and so does the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Nothing will happen until the money is figured out.
MoDOT has said based on its current funding picture, the earliest the project can become a reality is in the 2040s. To put that into perspective, a child could be born tomorrow and graduate from high school before work even starts.
Right now the realignment project is estimated to cost around $22 million. The plan being discussed is to reach an agreement with MoDOT on a 50/50 cost share. MoDOT would be on the hook for $11 million, and someone else would have to come up with the rest.
That someone else is looking like a trio made up of the Union Special Road District, Franklin County and the city of Union. Those three are going to have to come up with the $11 million or the deal falls apart.
Now, that price tag could drop with federal grant funds. There’s a chance the trio could apply for grants where federal funds would pay for 80-percent of the total cost. That means the collective group would need to have $2.2 million allocated for the project.
That’s a lot of numbers but the gist is this — the project could be done for as little as around $2 million and as much as $22 if MoDOT doesn’t agree to the cost share.
No matter how you split it, fixing Highway 47 is not going to be cheap. I’m here to tell you, however, there is a way forward and a funding plan already in place to keep this project alive.
In April 2018, voters approved a half-cent sales tax known as Prop P. The tax was split in half with 50 percent of the proceeds going to law enforcement salaries and the other half is being used to fund an expansion and renovation of the current jail and 911 facility.
That’s all fine and dandy, but here’s the thing. The tax doesn’t have a sunset so the county will continue collecting funds until well after the jail project is paid off.
The county last year estimated the tax would generate about $6 million annually. That means officers get $3 million and the jail project gets $3 million.
Prop P was pitched as a public safety endeavor, and well, fixing Highway 47 surely fits that description. The Franklin County Commission has been on the record as saying it’s imperative to make Highway 47 safer.
I get that road funds was not the intent of Prop P, but I don’t think anyone would mind at this point. I know using Prop P funds for other reasons besides been brought up to elected officials. Why not road work?
If it’s at all possible, the county should find a way to reroute some Prop P funds to making roads safer.
The portion of Prop P allocated for salaries should stay — the officers were promised raises and that’s what people voted on. It’s the other half of the sales tax that is open to interpretation — at least in my eyes.
At some point, the jail will be paid off. The question is, what is the money going to be used for after the fact? Remember Prop P doesn’t sunset.
I think setting aside some of the money for road and bridge projects makes too much sense. Bad roads are a public safety hazard and a lot of communities don’t have the funds needed to make all the necessary fixes.
To me, it’s pretty simple — break down the half of the Prop P portion allocated for the jail and set it aside for road projects. If the fund is going to generate $3 million annually, keep $1 million for these projects.
In a matter of time, that fund fills up quickly. The county would have the money needed to get this party jump-started and done well before the 2040s.
It’s a simple move and something all the parties involved should consider. There still will be money left to pay for the jail, but also some to help get the Highway 47 project moving forward. How can anyone say no to that?