Golf is probably my favorite sport that I hate with a passion.
If you’ve played, you probably understand the sentiment. If you haven’t you think I’m a crazy person and that’s probably a valid opinion.
During my vacation last week, I spent some time on the course with my buddy Stan. He’s a teacher so we both found ourselves off work in the middle of the week.
We decided to play a round of golf because nothing is more fun and infuriating at the same time. Stan and I have golfed a few rounds together over the years and it’s always a good time until I want to chuck my clubs into the nearest body of water.
It’s weird to say, but I’ve actually been playing golf for most of my life. You couldn’t tell by watching me play, but it’s true.
Growing up my grandparents lived on a golf course in the middle of nowhere in Arkansas. It was a retirement community so the course was always busy.
During the summers, as the sun would start to set, fewer and fewer golfers drove by. When the gap got wide enough, I’d grab some clubs from the garage and play a few holes for free with my dad and sisters.
The clubs were too big for me and I wasn’t nearly strong enough to drive the ball with force. Still, I’d go out there and whack the ball around the fairway for a little bit and have a blast.
I loved to putt mostly because it didn’t require a ton of strength. As a bonus, I got to use my grandpa’s putter that is shaped like a hot dog and it always made me laugh.
As I got older, I got worse instead of better. With strength came the inability to hit the ball straight.
I took a few years off and finally picked up the clubs again in college. I played 18 holes for the first time and was downright awful. It turns out, playing the same two holes over and over again doesn’t really improve your game that much.
In the last few years I bought my own clubs and have tried to play once or twice a year. It’s always a fun and frustrating experience.
Stan and I went out Thursday with low expectations. He’s clearly better than I am, but we have similar games. We started out the day playing fairly well for us. There were no birdies or pars, but a few nice strikes.
Through the first six holes, we were putting up a fight. Again, the course was winning because normal people don’t break par, but aren’t getting destroyed.
To make things more impressive, Stan and I both teed off on seven with our original balls. Before the round we joked about how many we normally go through. Our bags were overflowing with extra golf balls because you just never know what’s going to happen.
At this point, as you could probably guess, the wheels fell off for both of us. I had actually just parred the sixth and was headed to the tee box at seven feeling cocky.
I tried to crush the ball and just like it does every time when I power up, I bombed the shot into the woods with a wicked slice. Stan followed by losing his first ball, too.
As the holes counted up, so did our scores. On the 12th hole, we both lost three balls off the tee.
Seemingly once a hole I was botching a shot. That led to me throwing my clubs on the ground in frustration. Golf — what a sport.
By the 18th, we were broken down and couldn’t do anything but laugh. Stan, determined to end the day on a high note wanted a perfect drive. It never happened despite repeated attempts.
By the time he hit his fourth 40-yard wormburner, I was couldn’t stop laughing. In fact, he couldn’t either.
Eventually, mercifully, we finished the hole and finished the round. We both had a sigh of relief.
Heading back to our cars, we recapped our round. Of course we both focused on the great shots we hit and the times where we had it all figured out. That’s what keeps you coming back to the golf course.
Sure you might botch 10 shots in a row, but every now and then you’ll strike a perfect wedge 80 yards to within 10 feet of the pin. That’s what brings you back.
Golf is great, even when I hate it.