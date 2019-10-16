The crisp temperatures this weekend were a reminder of how much I enjoy the fall.
It also was a reminder about how much I don’t miss my first job.
In case you weren’t outside at all this weekend, it could only be described as perfect. Temperatures were cool, but not cold. The sun was out, but it wasn’t sweltering.
It was the kind of weather that makes you want to get outside. It’s the kind of weather that makes people flood pumpkin patches.
That’s what I thought of this weekend, and really it’s what I think every nice weekend in October. That may sound strange, but it’s not.
My first job was pumpkin salesman. Seriously. Not a year goes by that I don’t think about that job.
My best friend, Tara, had a connection and hooked me up with a job. And by connection I mean, her family literally owned a pumpkin patch in Chesterfield.
Tara had worked at Rombachs Farm pretty much her entire life — or more accurately “worked” while her saint of a mother, Sue, did the heavy lifting. When Tara was old enough to do actual work, her mom said she could bring in some friends to help run a sales stand.
At least, that’s what I was told. The job turned out to be a little bit of everything.
There, of course, was the sales aspect which involved the highly scientific aspect of looking at pumpkins and taking a wild guess at where on the farm it was picked. Different sections had different pricing, but sometimes an $8 pumpkin looked an awful lot like a $10.
Then there was the math. This was a cash-only business and an era before cell phones. All the math had to be done in your head, on a piece of scratch paper or on the one calculator floating around the stand.
A weekend didn’t pass without some person questioning my questionable rounding and pricing. There’s a reason I pursued a career in literally anything else after a few falls dealing with that stress.
When we weren’t busy, which wasn’t that often, I got to hang out with my best friends and laugh a lot. It was a blast.
When I wasn’t at the stand, I was wherever they needed me. Some days that meant strapping on an orange vest and directing traffic.
I didn’t really do anything besides tell people to keep going to an empty spot. I was the middle of the chain and honestly had no idea if there were spots where I was sending cars, but I was just following orders.
Other times I was working some of the kiddie rides. The worst of these jobs was being in charge of “Seaweed.”
Seaweed was the inflatable dragon thing that kids loved. It was loud, the kids didn’t listen to me, and the whole area just smelled like sweaty children.
Seaweed was a particularly rough spot to work on weekends like this one we just had. The crowds would be out and the place would be swamped.
It never failed that every October there was always just one picture perfect day. Those were the days were work felt like an actual job.
We were just constantly buzzing around and doing everything. There was barely anytime to eat lunch.
By the time the weekend was over, I’d come home on Sunday night and just pass out.
For a first job, it was pretty great. I got to hang out with friends, make a little money and enjoy being outside in the fall. What’s not to love?
Would I want to go back? Probably not. It was a great place to work, but again, I’d much rather be on the other side of the sales transaction.