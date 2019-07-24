As a lifelong resident of Missouri, I have developed complicated feelings for the state.
On the positive side of the ledger are the quality of its professional sports teams, its barbecue and there’s some really beautiful scenery. I’ve been all around the state and it really has a little bit of everything.
The other side of the coin is the weather. I’ve lived in this state for my entire life and every summer I wonder why. This summer feels uniquely terrible. Last summer was hot, this one is somehow hot, wet, humid and everything miserable.
Let’s start with the rain. The last few summers have been noted by their lack of rain. The area was in drought conditions and it wasn’t uncommon to see dusty fields on windy days.
These days, that’s just not the case. It’s been raining seemingly nonstop. As I write this Monday morning, the streets of Union are soaked from another storm. This one was so bad it caused flash flooding.
It wasn’t the first rainstorm and it won’t be the last, I think. The rain has been constant and I’m not sure the ground has been 100 percent dry all summer long.
The worst part about all the rain has been that it has made mowing the lawn, my least favorite task, even more miserable. The constant rain just means the grass grows thick and long. Gone are the days of dead grass from the summer heat — my yard is as vibrant and green as I’ve ever seen it.
Basically my entire neighborhood is on the same schedule. If there’s been a day or two to dry, everyone is outside with their mowers.
Is it still wet in spots? Of course. Does it look terrible? You bet it does.
All of this is a miserable experience because instead of planning out days when you can mow, you end up mowing on the one- or two-day windows you have. That means, temperatures might not be ideal.
For example, this past weekend the region was in a heat advisory. The weather people were shouting from the rooftops to stay inside and be careful if you had to go outside.
Of course, it had been a week since the yard had been mowed and rain was in the forecast for Sunday night (that prediction was dead on, it turns out). That meant the yard had to be mowed before the rain. In the heat advisory.
Once again, myself and my neighbors all made ourselves miserable and mowed.
The recent heat was the first really hot stretch of summer and I have to say I wasn’t a fan. Count me among the group of people who would rather be cold than hot.
The heat was just unbearable and unavoidable. I went out to dinner Friday night and everything — the food, the service, the drinks and the company — was great. The only problem with the evening was the temperature. Even the restaurant’s air conditioner couldn’t keep up with the soaring temperatures outside.
Even when it hasn’t been super hot this summer it’s been uncomfortable. Missouri is famous for its humidity and this year has been a banner year.
While we haven’t had the triple-digit temperatures, it’s often felt worse outside than the actual thermometer reading. The heat index is a real nightmare.
I can’t count the number of nights I’ve gone outside to walk the dog, thinking it’s going to be nice only to find a still, thick air awaits. Not even five minutes into the walk, I’m already feeling the oppressiveness of the heat.
The nightly walk is supposed to be a way for both myself and the dog to expend the last burst of energy before heading to bed. Instead I find myself coming home not tired, just hot.
While things did calm down Monday, you know it’s not going to last. The Washington Town & Country Fair is coming up and it’s not a summer at The Missourian if I’m not soaked in sweat while covering a livestock show.
It’s the dog days of summer. The only recourse is to stay hydrated and not go too crazy outside while counting down the days until fall.