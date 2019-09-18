It’s funny how much a snapped wire can shape your day.
After a long, busy weekend I hit the office of the Union Missourian bright and early Monday morning. I was ready to get things done.
Early on, that’s just what happened which makes for a boring column. Reader, if you’ve read me at all, you know that of course something interrupted things.
So there I was Monday morning going through the hundreds of pictures I took on this busy weekend. I was checking out my shots and trying to figure out among the many which few would make the cut.
It’s a long process made more challenging that I’m my own biggest critic. I hate a lot of what I write and shoot, so finding something I find “good” takes a while.
I had just wrapped up and was in the process of emailing our photo editor, Jeanne Miller Wood, that my photos were ready for the editing process.
Then I heard a bang or some other loud noise that I can’t properly describe in text. It came from outside in the alley between the Union Missourian office and Mr. Print & More.
My first thought was simple — someone better not have hit my car parked in the alley. My second thought was someone better not have backed into the door. Again.
At this point, I realized my internet had frozen. My email was telling me it couldn’t connect and servers on the computer were dropping and sending me disconnection notices.
I looked at my phone to call our Washington office and saw it was not working and read “No Service.” I checked with the others in the office and found that I was not alone. We were all offline.
I began to call Ethan Busse, my go-to IT guy at the Washington office, when I realized I might want to check outside. James Schwentker, ad rep extraordinaire, was headed out for a sales call and the two of us decided to investigate the loud noise.
We got to the alley and saw a box dangling from the wall. Wires were snapped and disconnected. In short, we found the reason the internet stopped working and getting it back up wasn’t going to be as simple as unplugging the router and plugging it back in.
In case you were wondering a large truck clipped the wire in the alley. The truck got tangled up and pulled some things down. Some things snapped. It was not a good time.
I called Ethan and relayed the story to him. He couldn’t help but laugh and said he’d try and figure out who he needed to call to get it fixed.
I went back inside and sat down, ready to work. Very quickly I realized just how much I rely on the internet.
Our phones are internet based, so I couldn’t make or receive calls. Our servers, where we store our stories and photos are only accessible with an internet connection. Those pictures I spent all morning curating were trapped in a place I could not access.
I sat there, dumbfounded. I instinctively reached for my laptop, but again, no internet means limited access. I might be able to type a few things, but everything I did, I’d have to email to myself to copy onto the server when the internet was restored.
I had no idea how long that would take. (It turns out, some time — as I write this, connection has not been restored.) So I went north.
I showed up at the Washington office and was greeted by confused faces. I told them the issue and everyone couldn’t help but laugh. Only the Union office.
The whole ordeal knocked me off for about an hour all before I finally got set up again. Once I got to Washington, I was able to work — at least somewhat.
I really had big plans to be productive today, and write this column about other things, but a big truck had other plans. That’s just the way things go, I guess.