It’s been a little more than 19 months since I took over as the editor of the Union Missourian.
I was thinking about that Monday morning on my drive into work. To me, it seems like I haven’t been in the gig that long.
True, I am starting to feel the rhythms of the jobs. Events keep happening and I remember how I covered them in my first year.
This past Saturday, I spent part of the morning with the Scouts while they collected food for their annual drive. It all felt very familiar.
I remembered the event from last year. I remembered the sidewalks being covered in snow from a freak storm. I remembered the parade of young Scouts trying to carry heavy bags.
I even remember the pictures I took last year and desperately tried to literally find a new angle. That’s part of the challenge of the gig.
The flip side is, there are times when I’ve felt all 19 of those months. Those times are often during my commute.
I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve driven to and from Union. I live just outside the city limits, so it’s not a long drive. Still, it’s one of I’ve made often.
Lately, I’ve felt like I could do it in my sleep. Not that I ever would, that’s unsafe, but I’m pretty confident I could.
Most days, the commute is a breeze. I go from Point A to Point B without much stress. There are other days where it’s a nightmare.
Most days, I take Highway 50 into the city. The speed limit, all the way from Interstate 44, is 55 mph. Honestly it is. Some of my fellow driver’s seem unaware of this.
There have been a number of times in recent weeks where it seems like my fellow commuters are driving on Highway 50 for the first time. I’m not a lead foot, honestly I have just one speeding ticket in my driving career, but I like to at least go the speed limit.
A few Saturdays ago I was driving into town to take pictures at the Union Middle School craft fair. I was making my normal time until I ran into a slow-moving car. Not literally, that would be bad. The car in front of me was driving slow. Like really slow. In the 55 mph zone, it was going about 40 mph.
I thought this was just a temporary thing — maybe they were slowing down for a curve or something. But it continued all the way to Progress Parkway.
At that point, the speed limit drops to 45 mph. That is, unless you were my new friend and took that speed limit sign as the signal to speed up to 50 mph.
Normally I’m a reserved person. I usually just drive and listen to music and the occasional podcast. At that moment, when the car sped up I lost it -— relatively speaking.
I kept all hands and fingers inside my car, but my internal monologue became external. I think I said some variation of “Seriously?” a dozen times.
It was not my finest moment.
The tides turned a few days later. On my drive home Monday, I got stuck in the midst of the wintry mix. It was the opposite of fun. I’m of the belief that no one knows how to drive in the snow. I think we’re all just winging it out there and trying to get home safely.
For me, that means driving slower than normal and mumbling profanity. Things were going OK, but on Highway 50 I somehow found myself at the front of the pack.
There I was with no one in front of me and an increasing number of cars behind me. I wasn’t going that slow, but I was driving carefully because it was my first time in this car in the snow. Add in ice and yeah, I was being extra cautious.
I couldn’t help but wonder what was happening in the cars behind me. Were they happy I was setting the pace and not them? Or, for some, were they cursing me out like I had done days before.
It reminded me I should probably be more patient. The dude slowing me down on Saturday might have been nervous or dealing with a wonky car. I have no idea.
As much as I drive these roads, I should probably remember that not everyone has put in the time I did. Nineteen months is a lot for me, but who knows how long other cars have been on the road.