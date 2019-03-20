While obviously not the biggest news story of the week, the college cheating scandal affair was the funniest — to me at least.
News broke last week that at least 50 people, including some actresses, were indicted in a massive sting operation. Dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, the case involved hundreds of pages of allegations involving standardized test cheating bribes for college acceptance.
The charges are no joke. The indictments were filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and some of them for felony charges.
If you haven’t heard the details, the whole thing is hilarious. It boils down to rich parents using their wealth to get their kids into colleges and universities.
On the surface that seems pretty much par for the course. This is America, after all. Rich people use their money to do a variety of things — influence elections, silence dissent and get what they want.
In this story, the rich persons were taking their wholly average, at best, kids and trying to force them into college. The kids didn’t have the grades or, for some other reasons couldn’t get into their preferred college like the rest of us.
The parents went looking for a way to break in. It turns out, athletic programs are a real backdoor into college.
If a kid is a highly touted recruit, well, it’s probably easier to ignore low grades or substandard test scores. There’s always roster spots for sports and, guess what, you apparently don’t even have to play said sport to get on the team.
At some of these schools involved in this scandal, coaches were saving roster spots for anyone with the cash. Crew, water polo, track and field and even football were all implicated in the indictments.
There was a story about a kid who had never played water polo getting a water polo scholarship. The kid’s parents went on Amazon and bought some gear, staged a photoshoot and suddenly the kid was a polo star.
A second parent claimed their kid was a star pole vaulter. They just used Photoshop to get the images they wanted since the kid couldn’t actually pole vault.
These brilliant ideas didn’t come from the parents. There was a third party going around and offering a way in as long as everyone played along. Coaches, athletic directors and others allegedly involved were more than happy to take a bribe and let some kid onto their rosters.
It was all a farce. Some of these kids didn’t even want to go to college, but their parents wanted it more.
It helped shine a light on just how absurd things are. These rich people, not content with being wealthy, wanted to show they had smart kids. Smart kids, I guess, means good parents.
This was all about looking the part of a successful person and these parents wanted their kids to be seen in a positive light. That meant the kid had to go to college because our society has determined that a college degree is the mark of a successful person.
Never mind that college isn’t for everyone, we have decided as a society that it’s either college or bust.
On top of the demand that everyone has to go to college to amount to anything, apparently you have to go to certain colleges. These kids couldn’t go to simple community colleges or state schools, no, they had to go to the elite schools.
It’s not enough to spend thousands of dollars to earn a piece of paper. No, you have to go to the right school.
Admittedly, this part rubs me the wrong way because I went to a small school people outside of Missouri don’t really know about. But, I assure you, it was a good school. Most schools are good schools. Really, you don’t have to go to Harvard to be a success.
I really hope this whole scandal forces everyone to take a step back and prioritize. Not everyone has to go to college. There’s not just one path to success.
And, for the love of everything, don’t try to solve all your problems with money. Just remember, crime doesn’t pay — even if your crime is as stupid as pretending your kid plays water polo.