Christmas could barely be contained this year.
I’m on the record, in this paper no less, as one of the dwindling few people who believe the Christmas holiday season starts after Thanksgiving. Even this year, I couldn’t help myself. I was ready for Christmas.
It started with a visit from Santa to Union Furniture at the end of November. Even before Thanksgiving, I found myself looking forward to the first pictures of Santa this year. The store was decked out with decorations and a tree and I was just ready to go home and do the same. It was a strange feeling.
By the time Thanksgiving rolled around, I found myself outside, in the drizzling rain, hanging up lights. I woke up Thanksgiving morning in the midst of a cold. My plan was to just stay inside and relax.
Instead, with a stuffy nose, I helped hang lights on the outside of the house. It was nice to get it done and have the place looking ready for the holiday.
The holiday spirit continued through the weekend. On Saturday, I went with my family on our annual hunt for a Christmas tree.
When I was a kid, we used to drive out to a tree farm in the middle of nowhere and cut down a live tree. I have a scar on my right hand as a reminder of how much fun it is to use a saw to cut down a big tree.
As my family got older, we didn’t have time to do all that, so instead we would just go to a tree lot and pick out the best of the trees someone else chopped down. We spent several minutes Saturday walking the aisles of the lot and looking at just about every single tree they had.
My job is simple, I’m the grunt. I pick up and move the trees so my mom and sisters can get a better look. I’m also the visualization expert who lets them know if the tree is too large for its designated space.
Eventually, we found the perfect tree. Or at least it was the most perfect tree on the lot. We loaded it up into the car — actually inside the car and I got to drive it home.
Have you ever driven a car with no passengers, save for a giant Douglas fir? It’s an odd experience. People give you looks at stop lights when they see the top of the tree riding shotgun.
Sunday was spent decorating the inside of the house and the tree. I’m in full-fledged holiday mode. I don’t even recognize myself.
The holiday spirit will continue this week. Friday is the annual Winter Wonderland parade and Children’s Christmas party. The forecast looks pretty good and it seems like it could be a really fun night. By fun, I mean I won’t freeze to death.
Last year was my first experience with the parade and party. It was a lot more stressful than it needed to be. Taking parade pictures is normally pretty easy. Floats come by, snap a few pics, repeat for about an hour. The holiday parade was a different beast.
The parade was at night, in the dark, and many of the floats were covered in lights. It took my about halfway through the parade to get my camera settings figured out. This year, I feel like I know what I’m doing and it should be a good night.
I look forward to seeing all the floats and all the people packed into the auditorium. It’s a fun Friday night.
If you’re looking for something to do, you could do much worse than spend Friday at the parade and party. As long as the weather plays nice, it should be fun.
You might not be in the holiday spirit like I am, but I think the event should help push you over the edge and into the mood.