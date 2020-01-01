It’s hard for me to believe, but it is finally 2020.
This paper, the one you’re holding in your hand (and if you’re reading this online just pretend), is the first edition of the new year. While that is crazy enough, the fact that 2019 is over, it’s even crazier that today is the first day of 2020.
The start of the new year means a lot of things. On a personal level, 2020 marks the start of my seventh year at The Missourian. It seems like just yesterday I was starting at the paper, but this is my seventh New Year’s Day.
The new year also brings in a new decade. The 2020s will be, gulp, my fifth decade alive and as a Missouri resident. I lived in part of the 1980s and all of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Time always marches forward.
I knew 2020 was coming because, well, 20 follows 19. Still it feels like it snuck up on me.
When I was a kid, the 2020s seemed so far away. It seemed like a place to set your science fiction story. It seemed like a decade that would never get here.
I remember being in grade school, I think it was either fourth or fifth grade, and being given some big assignment. Statewide, all the kids are in our grade were tasked with predicting what schools would be like in 2020.
We were supposed to write a paper and there was some kind of prize involved. I don’t really remember the details, but what stuck with me was the assignment person got annoyed with us every time we called it Two Thousand and Twenty.
The person corrected us each time and by then, people would call it Twenty Twenty just like they called the current time Nineteen Ninety Whatever.
At that time I was incredulous. We were already starting the countdown to the year 2000 in the mid-90s. No one ever said they were excited for the year Twenty Zero Zero.
It turns out, the assignment person was right. For the last few years, people calling it Two Thousand and something have basically disappeared. It’s Twenty Twenty.
The other thing I remember about that assignment was just how wrong I was.
My vision for the future — and remember I was looking ahead like 25 years — was mostly wrong. And that’s being generous.
We had to stick to school and what school would look like. At the time, we typed this assignment in the fancy state-of-the-art new computer lab at my grade school in Pacific. The room had 30 computers that were not connected to the internet. Basically, all you could do was play some typing games, draw with your mouse and type.
Computers were the futures we were told, and I believed it. So did the rest of my class. We basically all predicted each student would have their own computer at their desk.
Now here in Union, that’s not entirely wrong. The Chromebook explosion has enabled schools to provide a number of computers for classroom use. The days of computer labs are over.
Still I was way off. I was picturing desk computers that were like one-piece things that likely would cost thousands of dollars.
I also thought we’d have flying school buses, which as you know are not quite where things stand. I’m not sure what else I thought school would be like. I was young and just getting into things like “Star Wars” so I’m sure I was way, way off.
Despite young Joe’s terrible predictions, I’m excited for the new year. There’s going to be some big changes for me and I’m looking forward to them.
The new year also features the summer Olympics, my beloved St. Louis Blues trying to win a second straight Stanley Cup and a presidential election. I’m not looking forward to all the political ads, but I do like elections for some weird reason.
Oh and there’s also an extra day this year. It’s always fun when you have a Feb. 29 on the calendar.
I hope the new year treats everyone well. I hope 2020 is good for the fine people of Union. Cheers, everyone.