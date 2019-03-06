It better not snow this weekend.
Sunday morning I helplessly watched the snow cover the ground outside my house. I kept hoping that the forecasts would be wrong and this storm wouldn’t have as much accumulation as predicted.
Of course, as we all know, that didn’t happen. Snow has seemingly been our constant weekend companion this winter. It’s a little much, if I’m being honest.
But this weekend, well, it would be nice if the snow just stayed away. Coming up on Saturday is the opening ceremony for the Franklin County Bicentennial at East Central College. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. in the John Anglin Performing Arts Center.
This event is designed to launch the county’s yearlong celebration of its birth. The event was supposed to be in January, but was postponed because of, you guessed it, snow.
To avoid the snow, the organizers moved the event back not just a few weeks, but into March. And yet, we’re still getting snow. This winter has been the worst.
Forecasts for this weekend, at least at this point, don’t show any snow. There’s a chance of rain, but not flakes.
I think I speak for everyone when I say I’ll take rain over snow at this point. I’m tired of the snow, yes, but I’m also looking forward to the bicentennial kickoff.
I’m a big fan of history and enjoy reading and learning about the past. The founding of Franklin County in 1819 falls into that little sweet spot where I have a bit of a knowledge gap.
The way history was always taught was to hit the high points and that meant hitting the wars and such. I’ve got a good idea of what life was like in the 1770s because of George Washington, the Revolutionary War and all that.
After that, history classes tended to fast forward almost 100 years to the Civil War and the 1860s. The early part of the 1800s tended to get overlooked.
Pretty much all I remember from the early part of the 1800s is the War of 1812 and the fact that Missouri became a state in 1821. The last thing is fascinating because, apparently, Franklin was a county before Missouri was a state. That’s a fact I didn’t know until this whole bicentennial thing started.
The opening ceremony should be interesting. Marc Houseman, chairman of the Franklin County Bicentennial Committee, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. Houseman is scheduled to talk about the history of the county.
In addition to his presentation, 15 history panels depicting various aspects of Franklin County’s history will be on display in the lobby. The panels have been described as “museum-quality” and outline the story of the county, including commerce, agriculture, mining, Native Americans and more.
I’ve lived in Franklin County most of my life and I really don’t know much about it and its history. I didn’t know anything about Newport being the site of the first courthouse or even what Newport is before this whole bicentennial stuff started.
The whole program seems like a great opportunity for everyone to learn the history of the county. I’m looking forward to going.
Also the event is really just a kick-off ceremony. The county has a whole slate of events planned for this year, weather permitting, to celebrate the bicentennial.
Many of the events are going to be in Union, too. In April, there’s going to be a kite festival at Veterans Memorial Park and June features a parade and festival. It should be good times.
The whole bicentennial is a good way for people to learn about the history of the county and maybe have a little fun while doing it. I’m looking forward to it — hopefully the snow stays away.