It was pouring rain and I didn’t care.
Wednesday, June 12, evening the St. Louis Blues faced off with the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Massive watch parties were taking place at the home of the Blues, Enterprise Center, and the home of the Cardinals, Busch Stadium.
My family was among the masses who wanted to be downtown for the potential historic day. We missed out on tickets to the Enterprise Center, but scored four seats at Busch. An hour before the game we settled into section 141 and prepared to watch the Blues on the stadium jumbotron.
I have been to Busch Stadium many times. The year it opened, 2006, I went to more than 10 games. I had never watched a hockey game on the stadium TV.
The stadium filled with a mass of Blues fans buzzing with nervous energy. Everyone knew the stakes — for the first time in franchise history, the Blues could win the big prize and take home the Stanley Cup. They had blown it just days before with a 5-1 loss and this, the winner take all Game 7, was going to be the biggest hockey game in St. Louis history.
At some point in the first period, the rain began to fall. I slipped on my rain jacket I had brought just in case. My mom and sister, Courtney, who were less prepared, slipped into a covered area to watch from a concourse TV. My other sister, Taylor, stayed behind, content to let the rain soak her hooded sweatshirt.
I could hear the rain pounding off the hood of my jacket. I also could hear the pounding of my nervous heart as the Blues and Bruins were in the midst of a scoreless first period.
Earlier in the day, while talking with my buddy Nate, we both agreed the key to the game would be the first goal. Boston looked ready to strike first and it seemed like it could be a long and miserable night.
Instead it was one of the greatest nights I can remember. Late in the first period Ryan O’Reilly, a man whom I have never met but is now in my top-10 favorite people in the world, scored the first goal of the game.
I jumped out of my seat, flinging the water that was clinging to my jacket everywhere. I screamed, I jumped around and mostly just lost my mind. I yelled in my sister’s face and we hugged.
The random stranger next to me held up hands for a high-five. Instead, I greeted him with a bear hug. Suddenly we were best friends.
Several minutes later, just as I had calmed down, Alex Pietrangelo scored to make it 2-0 for the Blues. Once again I freaked out. Random hugs, lots of yelling and just general panic.
At one point, I stretched my arms out and stared skyward. The rain pelted my face and I just soaked it all in like Andy Dufrense at the end of “Shawshank Redemption.”
The second period was uneventful, but still stressful on the nerves. The third period, 20 minutes away from winning it all, Nate and I just started texting phrases of disbelief.
Still, years of fandom had conditioned me to not get too high. A 2-0 lead is good, but it can be gone in an instant. And then, it happened.
Brayden Schenn bombed a one-timer into the back of the net and the Blues were up 3-0 with about 10 minutes to go.
This time my celebration involved less yelling. At that point, I let my guard down and began to believe that this was over. The Blues, my Blues, were going to do it. Tears began streaming down my face.
The Blues scored again and the final was 4-1 when the buzzer sounded. I was too busy screaming to hear the buzzer. I hugged everyone I could and couldn’t stop smiling. All around was the euphoric joy that comes from sports. It was magical.
I had dreamed about the Blues winning the Cup for years, but it never played out like this — watching the team win on a TV in a baseball stadium. Sometimes reality is better than dreams. It was a night I wouldn’t forget, wet socks and all.