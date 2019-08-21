I like to think that I have pretty good visualization skills.
For example, every time I’ve moved to a new place to live, I’ve been able to look around the empty space and have a pretty good idea what could go where. Before any furniture is moved in, I have a pretty good idea what the room is going to look like.
I say this to point out just how surprised I was Sunday afternoon. Walking the halls of the newly renovated Beaufort Elementary blew me away.
I have sat in meetings and written stories about all the new changes at the building. Time and time again I was told the school is getting new floors, new paint, a new office, a bigger gym and a renovated library. Got it. I know what those things look like — at least I thought I did.
In June, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe took me on a tour of the district’s construction projects. He acted as a tour guide telling me what was going to go where.
At the site of the new elementary school being built off Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway, Mabe went big picture. The foundation was still being poured so he pointed things out in broad strokes. He showed me where the parking lot was going to be, where the gym would be and where the classrooms would be. I got a good idea in my head of what the building was going to look like.
At least I thought I did. After Sunday, I think I need to alter my expectations. The reason is simple — after we left the new school, Mabe took me to Beaufort for another tour.
This time, Mabe went into a little more detail as we dodged construction workers. This empty cave was going to be a gym, he said.
I remember looking around at the bare walls and floor. It was all concrete and drab gray. There were no lights and it was clearly a work in progress.
Mabe said they were going to try and paint the walls to spruce things up a bit, but my expectations were low. Because of the precast walls needed to make the gym a storm shelter, my thought was it wasn’t going to be anything special.
Sunday I walked into the nearly finished gym and probably dropped my jaw. The room was full of light and looked incredibly nice. I used to cover high school sports in Hannibal and went to a few gyms up there that weren’t this nice.
From there I went to the library and was again amazed. The room used to be the old gym and, again, I remembered my tour with Mabe. He pointed out where the books were going to go and I figured, yep, I’ve seen libraries.
This was different. For one, it looked great. It didn’t look like a library, it looked like a cool place for kids. Kids were gasping and running around the room excitedly. Parents pulled out cellphones to snap pictures. I don’t think that happened at the old library.
Even the little details throughout the school exceeded my visions. The new floor tiles and wall paint stood out. Everything seemed bright, clean and new. The district purchased new furniture for the school and each classroom looked totally different.
Teachers seemed excited. Kids seemed excited and I’ve never seen a kid excited to go back to school in late August.
The whole project was impressive. At one point during construction, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the project was going to basically transform the inside of the school. He said, when finished, it would basically be a new body in an old shell.
I thought he might be overselling it a bit. It seemed like once you got inside, you’d be able to tell it was an old building. I was wrong.
The school district deserves major props for doing it right. The school has been transformed and it’s really something the district and Beaufort can be proud of.
Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t wait to see what they do with the middle school and new school projects. I have a feeling the image in my brain are way underselling things.