If I ever decide to run for president, Joe Biden is showing me what not to do.
I’m not talking about his politics, his stances on subjects or even his history of gaffes. No, I’m talking about the important stuff. You know, graphic design.
Biden announced he was running for president a few weeks ago. When he made his announcement, he unveiled a logo he would be using for his campaign.
If you haven’t seen it, Biden went pretty simple. He has two versions of the same design. One says JOE 2020 while the other says BIDEN 2020.
In each logo, all the letters are blue except for the “E” which is red, I guess, invoking the flag.
Monte Miller, my colleague at The Missourian, and I like to pretend we’re experts with this kind of stuff. Monte covers politics for the paper and I like to talk about big picture optics stuff.
Every election season, Monte and I always find a way to talk about yard signs. We notice who has signs up, of course, but we also talk about if the signs look good.
A good sign should be memorable and clear. The key is a good logo or wordmark. I’ll remember Tim Brinker’s signs for years because he went with a clear slogan of Think Brink.
While she didn’t win, Samantha Cerutti Wacker’s signs for prosecuting attorney were memorable because she strayed away from the standard red, white and blue.
The goal should be to stand out and be memorable.
After seeing so many signs over the years, Monte and I feel like we’ve become experts. We have joked about what our potential signs would be if we ever ran for elected office. Monte has said the simplest choice for him would be to go with the cliche of “Miller Time.” He’s also talked about going another direction to avoid the cliche, but I’ve always thought Miller Time was pretty solid.
The other route I once suggested was he just go with Monte since it’s not a common name. Kinda like how often Donald Trump went with “Trump” and Hillary Clinton went with “Hillary.”
For my fake candidacy, I’ve debated a few options. There’s something simple like “Go Joe,” or “Joe Knows.” Joe is such a good name, there are just tons of options.
Of course, I would never run for office because that sounds like no fun at all. The closest I’ll come to running is sharing a first name with Biden.
I remember when Biden was speaking at the Democratic National Convention a few years back and everyone in the crowd was chanting “JOE!” and waving banners bearing my name. It was cool to think it was for me, even though it clearly wasn’t. I thought when he announced his run, there would be some cool Joe swag.
Biden opted not to go with a slogan, but instead just played off his name. Normally this would be good news for a fellow Joe, but this just isn’t a good logo.
The biggest problem, as pointed out by so many online, is that the red “E” doesn’t really look like an E. Instead of saying “Joe,” it looks like Jo with some red lines next to it. That is not great for me.
I was hoping, after he fizzled out and it wouldn’t be ethically questionable, to get some Biden campaign swag. What Joe wouldn’t want a Joe 2020 shirt? What I don’t want is a Jo 2020 shirt.
Even as a joke, it’s not worth the effort. I’d have to explain that it actually says Joe and then explain that I didn’t actually support Biden as a candidate.
People would stare at me like I was crazy. Frankly I wouldn’t blame them.
It’s probably for the best that I don’t like Biden’s logo and want any of his gear. For my career, it avoids the awkward accusations of bias. People could see the shirt with my name on it and think I was supporting him and I wouldn’t want that.
So thanks, graphic designer, for coming up with a logo I dislike.