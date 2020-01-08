Last week was one of change.
Sure the most obvious was the changing of the calendars. The year 2019 ended and gave way to 2020. I hung out with people at one of the surely thousands of Roaring ’20s-themed parties and rang in the new year.
Any time you have to hang up a brand new calendar, it’s a big deal.
This year also is the start of a new decade which meant you had people all talking about the changes they went through in the 2010s. For some, it was a lot.
Take me for example. Everyone’s favorite social media site, Facebook, reminded me that once upon a time I lived in an apartment without a working toilet. The pipes in my old building froze, broke my toilet and left me without a working commode for roughly 36 hours.
I came home from work one day to see my old toilet literally on my front porch and no signs of a replacement anywhere in sight.
It was a strange day. Ten years later, not to brag, but I live in a place with two working toilets.
But the lifestyle changes I made in the decade and the changes in the calendar were far from the biggest change last week — at least for me on a personal level.
For the first time in my six-year career at The Missourian, I can no longer call Gregg Jones a co-worker. In case you missed it, Gregg’s last day at the paper was the last day of 2019. He’s taken another job in Union and I wish him the best.
Gregg wore many hats during his 15 years at the paper. He started off as the St. Clair editor, spent the bulk of his time as the Union editor and ended as the assistant managing editor.
When I started here, Gregg ran the show in Union. Everything was so new, I wasn’t exactly sure what all that entailed. I’ve come to find out, it was a lot.
I didn’t know much about Gregg early on. I knew everyone liked him, so that was good enough for me.
I drew his name in Secret Santa one year and realized just how little I knew him. I ended up getting him a St. Louis Cardinals wall calendar and he at least pretended he liked it.
As the years moved on, I got to know Gregg. At the start of 2017, he moved from Union to Washington to be the assistant managing editor. I was still a reporter in the Washington office, so we worked close together.
When he came to Washington, I really wasn’t sure what to expect. Needless to say, I really enjoyed working with him.
Gregg was really easy to collaborate with. He was open to suggestions and easy with credit. He could have easily pulled rank a few times and never did.
What impressed me most was what a good mentor he was. Gregg helped me out whenever he could. He offered advice, suggestions and just listened.
There were times when I was frustrated with things — sources not being helpful, stories missed and just random things and Gregg would listen to me. Sometimes he’d point me in the right direction, other times he’d just let me complain.
When I took over as the Union editor, Gregg was one of the biggest helpers. I felt like every week I was asking him how he did things.
Gregg was in Union for so long, that I figured my best chance at even appearing successful was to just mirror what he did. So often I’d ask myself what did Gregg do.
I’d get invited to events and things and I was often unsure of just what to do. Does this event require a picture? A story? Both? The first place I’d go to figure it out was Gregg. I’d ask what he did and then try and do it myself.
When I started writing these columns, I went back and read his to get a feel of what people would expect. I couldn’t have done this job without Gregg.
So, Gregg, thanks for everything. You are a great mentor, co-worker and friend. I will continue to bug you in the future when I get stuck on things. Best of luck.