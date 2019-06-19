Improvements to the intersection of Oak and Locust streets won’t be happening this year.
Union aldermen agreed to reject the lone bid for an intersection improvement project. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the bid was “substantially” over budget.
The city had estimated $45,000 for the removal and replacement of existing curb, gutter and sidewalks. KJU Inc., Washington, bid $86,263 for the work.
The city will not rebid the work, but instead will seek to tie it into a larger project in the future.
Zimmermann said the project was likely overbid for a few reasons. First, he said there were some conditions placed on the bid.
The project was designed to take 45 days and Zimmermann said the goal was to only shut down one side at a time. Because it’s such a busy intersection, he didn’t want it entirely closed for over a month.
The other reason for the overage was likely because of the scope of the project. Zimmermann said the project is so small, it’s difficult to get a good price.
That’s why he will tie the improvements into a larger project. He said a federally funded Oak Street improvement project is in the planning stages and likely in line for three years from now. He said the project can be altered to include the intersection.
By adding more work, Zimmermann said the unit pricing would change and the intersection work could be more affordable.
Federal Project
The city has applied for a federal grant for resurfacing and sidewalk work on Oak Street.
The city is seeking to resurface Oak Street from East Springfield Avenue to Porterford Road. The project also includes sidewalks from Springfield Road to Highway 50 with a handicap accessible ramp.
The project is expected to cost a total of $759,704 with a local match of $235,608, according to the city’s submittal documents presented in 2018.
Zimmermann said the city could easily extend the project one block from Springfield to Locust Street and make the needed improvements.
The project is not included on the East-West Gateway Council of Governments list of approved projects in its 2019-22 budget. If approved, the standard time line is three years.