The Union Parks and Recreation Department is seeking horseshoe competitors.
Registration is open for the city’s adult mixed horseshoe league. The league is open to resident and non-resident adults whi are 21 years or older.
The league is non-sanctioned with no handicaps.
Games will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the fairgrounds, located at 611 Jaycee Drive. The number of games will depend on the number of teams registered.
The season will tentatively run from April 9 through Oct. 29 with a one-night tournament at the end. League matches will not be held on June 4 and June 11.
The league fee is $5 per person per night with up to eight players on the roster. Completed rosters are due at the time of registration.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, April 9.
For more information or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email asullivan@unionmissouri.org.