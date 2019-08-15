A familiar face returned to the Union Board of Aldermen Monday night.
Vicki Jo Hooper was sworn in as the newest alderman at Monday’s meeting. Hooper will represent Ward 4 and is replacing David Pope.
Pope, who had been an alderman since 2009, stepped down at the end of July after moving out of his ward.
Hooper is no stranger to the board. Just 13 months ago she was serving on the board, only at that point she was representing Ward 2.
Like Pope, Hooper moved out of her ward and had to step down. She didn’t leave the city limits and once Pope resigned, Hooper was appointed by Mayor Rod Tappe to fill the vacant seat.
Hooper will fill out the remainder of Pope’s term which ends in April 2020. She also replaces Pope as a member of the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee; and the personnel, finance and public works committee.
She will serve as the board liaison to the Union Development Corporation.
Hooper was first elected to the board in 2011. She was most recently elected in 2017 before stepping down. Bob Marquart was appointed to replace her last summer.
Pope Recognized
Tappe honored Pope for his service at Monday’s meeting.
Pope was praised for his tenure on the board. Tappe said Pope was dedicated to the city and thanked him for his service.
He was presented with a plaque and a new plant — a housewarming gift, said City Administrator Russell Rost.
“I can speak for me, but you have been very insightful,” Rost said. “Your input has been valuable and I appreciate your service.”
Pope joined the board in 2009 as an appointment to fill a vacated term. He won a full term running unopposed in his first election in 2010.
Pope never faced a challenger in each of his five elections. He ran unopposed in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and most recently in 2018.