A longtime member of the Union community was recognized with the top award honor at the 48th Annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Saturday night.
Ann Hartley received the 2018 Distinguished Service Award to close out the ceremony. The event is hosted by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce to honor Union residents for their commitment and dedication to the community.
“Her devotion to her family, friends and her community makes it easy to see why Ann Hartley was chosen as our Distinguished Service Award winner,” said Amanda Day, Chamber executive director.
Hartley was one of five award winners Saturday night.
“I feel so honored to be among the company that has been recognized tonight,” she said. “I feel almost unworthy after hearing all the great things they have done.”
Hartley follows in the footsteps of 2017 winner, Union R-XI Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold. Like Weinhold, Hartley has a strong connection to education.
Hartley is a former member of the Union R-XI School Board and served as the president. She also has been a longtime member of the East Central College Foundation.
In 2012, she was elected to the ECC Board of Trustees and currently serves as board president.
Hartley also is a 40-year member of Zion United Church of Christ in Union. She has been a member and president of the church’s board.
At Zion, she has served as a Sunday school teacher, choir teacher and music coordinator for decades. She also directed the bell choir for 12 years.
An accomplished musician, Hartley has performed in countless services playing the flute and piano. She also provided accompaniment for a number of performances at the church.
“Her dedication to her church gives us a glimpse into her heart making it easy to see her love for her community,” Day said.
Her musical skills have been displayed outside of church as well. She is a member of the Franklin Quintet and the St. Louis Wind Symphony.
In the past, she has performed flute recitals at ECC to raise money for the music department. She also has performed in the pit orchestra at ECC musicals for more than 30 years.
Hartley also has a long record of volunteering. She has been a longtime P.E.O. member and has held every office with the group, including president.
Additinally, she is a member of the Washington Rotary Club and the Union Kiwanis Club.
Hartley is a graduate of Hickman High School, Columbia. She earned a degree in medical technology and a masters in pathology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She worked as the manager of the hematology lab at the MU Medical Center before becoming the lab manager at Mercy Hospital Washington.
She eventually became the vice president of Mercy Hospital Washington before retiring after 30 years of service.
Hartley and her husband, Daryl, have two daughters, Beth and Paige, and five grandchildren.
“I appreciate this so much,” Hartley said. “As all of you know, none of us would be able to do this without the support of a lot of people.”