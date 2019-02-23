Franklin County Habitat for Humanity has purchased two lots to build homes in the city of Union.
Union aldermen unanimously approved a contract at a special meeting Tuesday night to sell the city-owned lots to Habitat.
The lots are located at the corner of Oak Street and Central Avenue.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is selling each lot for $16,000 each for a total of $32,000.
Rost said once the sale is finalized, Habitat will start advertising for volunteers and looking to erect houses. Rost said traditionally Habitat builds single-family homes, but pointed out duplexes are allowed in the lots zoning district with a conditional use permit.
The city purchased the lots in February 2018. At the time, the site was filled with two homes and five apartment units. The buildings were located at 1009 and 1019 N. Oak St. and the Central Avenue apartments, located at 208 Central Ave.
All of the buildings were purchased from the lenders, Robert and Pamela Ashcraft, Des Peres, in early February for $57,999.28 — one-fourth of the assessed valuation listed by the county assessor.
The city became interested in purchasing the land in late 2017 to address several issues. The property at 1009 N. Oak had been heavily damaged by fire while the home at 1019 N. Oak had numerous complaints because of its condition and was no longer habitable, Rost said.
Volunteers helped clean up the exteriors as part of a volunteer mission. Members cut brush and removed debris to help get the area in compliance with city codes.
Eight truckloads of vegetation and debris were removed. During that cleanup, the property owners notified the city that they could not maintain the site and were going to allow it to go into foreclosure.
Rost then began working to acquire the properties. He said the purchase was the most economical and certainly the fastest way to address the issues with the site.
Rost also noted the city got a significant discount on the purchase. Once the deal was approved, he said the goal was to “revitalize” the block by removing the blighted buildings.
The razing started last summer. A week after the board of aldermen approved a contract with Abatement Specialists Inc. Aug. 13, to abate asbestos and lead paint at the properties, the buildings came down.
Late last summer the ground was regraded, seeded for grass and left alone. Earlier this month, Rost said the site was ready for development.
Aldermen approved a new subdivision earlier this month to create two lots with proper setbacks. Rost said the old lots no longer complied with city code.