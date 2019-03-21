The city of Union’s sale of a property at the corner of Oak Street and Central Avenue was finalized on Thursday, March 14.
The two-lot parcel will be the site of two houses that will be built by the new owner, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County.
“After more than a year of anticipation, Habitat for Humanity has closed on the property,” said Mary Tinsley, executive director for the Franklin County Affiliate.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is investing in the community.
“It was a good fit. Union is a city of volunteerism,” he said. “Working with Habitat went very smoothly. They were great to work with.”
Two families have been chosen to become partners with Habitat after completing the selection process.
Both professionals and volunteers are going to be part of the designing and building of the new homes.
Habitat for Humanity homes are provided for families in need of affordable housing and prospective families must demonstrate an ability to repay an affordable mortgage and must agree to partner with Habitat by assisting with the construction for a minimum of 300 hours.
Each home is designed for energy efficiency and ease of maintenance and is fitted with washer/dryer hookups and supplied with a refrigerator and range.
These two constructions will bring the total of Habitat for Humanity homes in St. Clair, New Haven, Sullivan, Leslie, Gerald, and Union to 14 since 2003.
Those interested in volunteering or applying for a future home can call Habitat for Humanity at 636-583-1020.
Rost said the city is selling each lot for $16,000 for a total sale price of $32,000.
The city purchased the lots in February 2018. At the time, the site was filled with two homes and five apartment units. The buildings were located at 1009 and 1019 N. Oak St. and the Central Avenue apartments, located at 208 Central Ave.
All of the buildings were purchased from the lenders, Robert and Pamela Ashcraft, Des Peres, in early February for $57,999.28 — one-fourth of the assessed valuation listed by the county assessor.
The city became interested in purchasing the land in late 2017 to address several issues. The property at 1009 N. Oak had been heavily damaged by fire while the home at 1019 N. Oak had numerous complaints because of its condition and was no longer habitable, Rost said.
Volunteers helped clean up the exteriors as part of a volunteer mission. Members cut brush and removed debris to help get the area in compliance with city codes.
Eight truckloads of vegetation and debris were removed. During that cleanup, the property owners notified the city that they could not maintain the site and were going to allow it to go into foreclosure.
Rost then began working to acquire the properties. He said the purchase was the most economical and certainly the fastest way to address the issues with the site.
Rost also noted the city got a significant discount on the purchase. Once the deal was approved, he said the goal was to “revitalize” the block by removing the blighted buildings.
The razing started last summer. A week after the board of aldermen approved a contract with Abatement Specialists Inc. Aug. 13, to abate asbestos and lead paint at the properties, the buildings came down.
Late last summer the ground was regraded, seeded for grass and left alone. Earlier this month, Rost said the site was ready for development.
Aldermen approved a new subdivision earlier this year to create two lots with proper setbacks. Rost said the old lots no longer complied with city code.