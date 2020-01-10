The Groundhog Splash that came to Union in 2019 will not be making a splash this year.
At a special board of aldermen meeting Monday, Jan. 6, the city announced the Foundation had pulled its request to host the event at Veterans Memorial Park. This was due to an inability to get the insurance together in order to host the event.
The city said the Union R-XI Foundation hopes to bring the Groundhog Splash in 2021.
The Groundhog Splash is a fundraiser hosted by the Union R-XI Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to support the Union School Districts, mainly through grants to teachers and staff to enhance student learning. The Foundation also awards college scholarships to graduating seniors from Union High School each Spring.