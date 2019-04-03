While work started in late February, the Union R-XI School District is planning to celebrate the start of construction of its new elementary school with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The ceremony has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the site of the school located on district-owned land between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
The school board unanimously approved awarding the contract to ICS Construction Services Inc., St. Louis. at a special meeting in late January. ICS was the low bidder for the work coming in at $13,862,000.
The district has the option to approve up to 11 alternate items that could increase the total price of the deal by as much as $2,270,300.
Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s project manager for the work, recently estimated the entire project is expected to cost $17,880,658.
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements, including a new gym at Beaufort Elementary, additions to Union Middle School and the purchase of a new maintenance building.
Work started in late February while crews graded the site and prepared for the construction. The work has reached a point where a groundbreaking ceremony is possible.
The school still doesn’t have a name. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold has said he would like to open up the naming to a wide range of voices, but no action has been taken.
The district did get word recently that the new road in front of the school that will connect Progress Parkway to Prairie Dell Road has an official name. The district submitted Little Wildcat Parkway to the county for approval and were given a thumbs up.
Monday night, the Union planning and zoning commission approved a plan to build an electronic sign on the site. The sign would have to comply with the city’s codes on signs, but there were no objections by the commission.
The final approval of the sign will come at the April board of aldermen meeting.
The new school project is estimated to take around 450 days. The contract calls for 471 days, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe.
The target completion date is at some point in mid-May 2020. Mabe said the district is expected to take full control of the new building by late June 2020.
Intended to address some overcrowding issues, the new school is expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year.
The school is planned to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed to fit up to 25 students.