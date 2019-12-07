Grace’s Place, an emergency shelter for children in Washington, is now at 59 percent of its 2019 annual giving goal of $86,866.
“We are asking our community to help us reach our goal by the end of the year to help us keep our doors open and services at no cost,” stated Amanda Jones, chief executive officer.
“We’ve already provided so much more assistance to families this year than last and the year is not over yet,” she noted.
Grace’s Place helps families in need regardless of where they live.
“We’ve cared for more homeless children this year than any year since we’ve had our doors open,” said Jacque McHugh, board chair.
“I think Grace’s Place is unique in our community because we help everyone, so long as they have at least one child 18 years old or younger,” McHugh said. “This is why we really rely on our donors to help us meet our annual giving goal, so we have the resources to assist them when other grant sources aren’t available.”
Grace’s Place also works with a grant writer to secure funding from sources such as Franklin County Community Resource Board, Franklin County Area United Way and other foundations in and around the county and St. Louis area.
“Grants are very competitive and don’t cover every cost of providing care to these children, which is why we ask for support from individuals, businesses and churches in our community so we can help those in need,” said Jones.
Donations over $100 may qualify for the Missouri Champion for Children Tax Credit, which may allow individuals and businesses to claim an amount equal to 50 percent on their Missouri state taxes. For more information, visit dor.mo.gov/taxcredit/cfc.php.
Grace’s Place is an emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18 years old. Children can receive care at Grace’s Place 24/7 all 365 days of the year at no cost to the family.
To donate securely online, visit www.GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.com. Donations may be mailed to Grace’s Place, P.O. Box 83, Washington, MO 63090.
If you, or someone you know, is in need of shelter for their children, call 636-432-1313 or visit www.FB.com/GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.