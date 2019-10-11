A Gerald woman sustained serious injuries in a four-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 50.
Heather N. Emily, 32, was transported by Arch helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The report states Emily, driving a 2008 Kia Sedona, was heading west on Highway 50 west of Segelhorst Road just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The patrol reports Emily failed to maintain control of her vehicle and the car crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Ruth A. Rudolph, 64, Owenwsille.
After being struck, the patrol said Rudolph’s car spun around and traveled off the right side of the road and came to rest facing south.
Emily’s vehicle continued forward and struck the front of a second car, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brittanny Feth, 27, Beaufort. Both Emily and Feth’s cars came to rest blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 50.
A fourth car, a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Michael P. Tripoli, 32, Owensville, was unable to avoid the cars in the road and struck the rear of Feth’s car before coming to rest.
Emily was the only driver to have any reported injury. The patrol states she was not wearing a seat belt. All other drivers were in the crash.