A Gerald man was seriously injured in a golf cart crash Tuesday evening in Franklin County.
Leo P. Resnik, 76, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Arch Helicopter following the crash, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report. The report lists Leo Resnik's injuries as serious.
Leo Resnik was the driver of a 1993 Club Car Golf Cart and was traveling west on private property near the 4600 block of Old State Road just before 6:30 p.m.
The patrol report states he lost control, exited the gravel driveway, struck a fence, went over a retaining wall and hit the ground. Leo Resnik was ejected in the crash.
His passenger, Scott A. Resnik, 41, Gerald, sustained minor injuries in the crash.