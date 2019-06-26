The Missouri FFA Association recognized Daren Friedman of the Union FFA Chapter as the Area 14 Star in Placement at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.
Area Stars in Placement are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 14 includes 20 chapters in the South Central District.
Friedman is the son of Dan and Linda Friedman of Union. His advisers are Danielle Blair, Heather Eberlin and Kyle Mabury.
MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Placement awards and the State Star in Placement Award.
Friedman’s diversified SAE began freshman year working at a local feed mill, Beaufort Ag Supplies, where his responsibilities include making feed, stacking feed and assisting customers. Friedman also works at a winery picking grapes, assisting with wine production, caring for the grounds and other miscellaneous aspects of the business. Through his employment with a local goat farmer, he is responsible for building fence, brush hogging and daily animal care.
Friedman served as chapter sentinel and currently serves as treasurer. He has competed in the dairy cattle, soils and agricultural sales career development events. Friedman was winner of the area goat production proficiency and area fruit production proficiency awards. He attended National FFA Convention & Expo, State FFA Leadership Camp and Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy.
In addition to FFA, Friedman served as a teacher aide and tutor at Central Elementary School. He participated in the A+ Scholarship Program and is a member of St. Joseph-Neier Church.
After high school, Friedman’s plans include studying civil engineering at East Central College, Union, then transferring to Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla.
The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.