The site for the new Union city hall is ready for a contractor.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the demolition of the old Fricks building at 10 E. Locust St. has wrapped up. The site has been cleared which will allow construction to begin on city hall when a contractor is chosen.
The city closed out the project at a special meeting Monday night. A change order for Matt Girardier Excavating, St. Clair, was approved by aldermen.
Rost said Girardier made an error during the bid process and asked for relief. He said the error was entirely on the part of the bidder and not the city.
During the bidding process, Rost said Girardier eliminated its profit margin. To make up for the lost money, Girardier was requesting a change order in the amount of $3,999.
Rost said because Girardier’s bid was so low — the next closest bidder was more than $20,000 away — the city felt comfortable granting the request.
The demolition was wrapped up last week. The city’s goal was to have the Fricks building demolition project wrapped up before the start of the Union R-XI School District school year. The first day was Aug. 22 and there was no work going on at the site during morning drop-off.
The city hopes to have a contractor in place next month. Sealed bids were set to be opened Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
Rost said a pre-bid walk-through took place Aug. 13. He said more then 20 interested contractors attended the meeting. The city is hoping for a competitive bid process to ensure the project comes in under budget.
The city’s target price for the entire project is $4,050,000. The plan is to award the contract at the September board of aldermen meeting.
Navigate Building Solutions, the city’s owner representative for the project, hopes to have the contractor on-site and working in September. Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month.
The demolition didn’t remove all traces of the building. Navigate is calling for the concrete slab of the building to remain and be removed by the general contractor hired to build the new city hall.
There are a few reasons for leaving the slab behind, but a big one is Springfield Avenue. Navigate said the building’s foundation, which is lower than the street, acts as a support. In order to not damage the street, Navigate said it’s best to leave it in place.
When the slab does get removed, work will be done to keep Springfield supported. Those costs will be rolled into the construction costs and not the demolition budget.
Project Background
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The auditorium has encountered Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Last year, the city hired Horn Architects to conduct a feasibility study on the current auditorium.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall. Renovations to the auditorium will be the next step in the process once the city hall staff relocates.