The forecasted temperature for the four-day Franklin County Fair doesn’t feature any summer-like numbers.
Unlike last year, when temperatures soared into the 90s, the Fair, which begins Thursday, is expected to feature milder temperatures in 2019. According to forecasts, the highest predicted temperature just reaches 80 degrees.
The temperature is the good news. The bad news is rain is forecasted for all four days.
According to The Weather Channel, the city of Union has a chance of thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the weekend dates.
Information about the Fair, and how it’s handling the weather, will be posted on Facebook. The Facebook page is www.facebook.com/franklincofair.
This is the second straight year the Fair will be held in June after years of taking place in July. Last year organizers said one of the reasons for the change in months was hopefully milder weather.
This year the Fair’s theme is Red, White and Blue This Fair Is For You. Festivities kick off Thursday, June 6, but not with the traditional parade. After the Memorial Day parade May 27 and the Franklin County Bicentennial parade this past Sunday, organizers decided against holding a third parade in under two weeks.
Instead the first big event on the schedule for Thursday is the Franklin County Queen contest. The 2019 queen candidates are Rachel Smith, Maverick 4-H; Breanna Ewald, Jeffriesburg 4-H; Cassidy Keeven, Washington FFA; Andrea Holdmeyer, Campbellton Livestock 4-H and Washington FFA; Tilly Eckstein, Jeffriesburg 4-H and Union FFA and Madison Brinker, Go Hog Wild 4-H and Washington FFA.
The queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Other Thursday highlights include the pig scramble and karaoke.
Friday’s highlights include the kids’ pedal tractor pull, the demolition derby and live music from Steven Woolley and The Groove.
Saturday will feature Animal Tales, tractor pulls, washer and cornhole tournaments, and performances from Cody Coggins and The Tall Poppies.
The Fair closes Sunday with a comedy show, baby contest, music by Steve Leslie and the field tractor pull.
Tickets can be purchased at the gates or at the United Bank of Union locations, the Union Parks Department, Union Chamber of Commerce, Bank of Sullivan on Oak Street, Purschke Oil and Tire Company, Fricks Market, Bank of Franklin County in Krakow, Voss Market in Beaufort and Dollar Plus of St. Clair.
Tickets will be sold until 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. Fricks will have tickets on sale until 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6.
Complete Schedule
FFA Farm Mechanics will check in from 8 to 10 a.m., but the gates won’t open until 5 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Agriland will be open until 10 p.m.
Carnival rides will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The pig scramble registration is set for 5 to 6:30 with the event starting at 7 p.m.
Also at 7 p.m. will be the annual Franklin County Fair Queen Contest and the D-Class horseshoe tournament. Karaoke will begin in the entertainment tent at 7 p.m.
A photo scavenger hunt is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the grounds are set to close at 11 p.m.
Day 2 of the Fair will kick off at 7 a.m. Friday when the main gates open. The rabbit, poultry, sheep, and goat check-in will then run from 7 to 9 a.m.
The 4-H FFA animal shows will run throughout the morning. The Friday shows are sheep (8:30 a.m.), goat (9:30 a.m.), rabbit (11 a.m.) and poultry (2 p.m.).
Agriland will be open at 5 p.m. Carnival rides are set to run from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. a coed horseshoe tournament is scheduled. At 7 p.m. the fifth annual demolition derby will take place. At the same time, a pedal tractor pull is planned.
The power wheels demo derby is set for 8 p.m. Also at 8 p.m. is the Twinkie-eating contest.
Steven Woolley and The Groove will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight when the grounds close.
The main gates will open at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8.
The first event of the day is at 9 a.m. with a horseshoe tournament. At 10 a.m. the swine show will begin. The dairy cattle show is set for noon.
Agriland, concessions and carnival rides open at 1 p.m. The rides will close at 4:30 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. and a washer tournament will be at 2 p.m.
The bucket calf show will be at 2 p.m. and the beef show at 4 p.m. The corn hole tournament starts at 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the semi truck pull will begin. From 6 to 11:30 p.m. the carnival rides will open. The seventh annual Leonard Brautigam Memorial MMTTPA Truck and Tractor pull starts at 7 p.m.
A fish-eating contest is set for 7:30 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight The Tall Poppies will be performing. The grounds close at midnight.
The final day of the Fair opens at 8 a.m. Sunday. A Class C horseshoe tournament will start at 10 a.m. The 4-H archery contest will follow at 11 a.m.
The annual antique tractor pull will begin at 1 p.m. Rides will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The third annual Kent Kundert Memorial Field Class tractor pull will start at 3:30 p.m. The annual baby contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. Steve Leslie will provide the entertainment from 4 to 8 p.m.
Carnival rides will be open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and then from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. A pie-eating contest is set for 5:30 p.m. The grounds are set to close at 10 p.m.