Registration is open for the city of Union’s Founders Day sand volleyball tournament.
The tournament will take place Saturday, June 1. The double-elimination tournament is open to residents and nonresidents, ages 13 and older.
There will be a maximum of three males on the court at any time. There will be two divisions. The adult divsion for players age 19 and up will start at 9 a.m. The teen division for players between the ages of 13 and 18 will start at noon.
Games will be held at the outdoor courts, located at 228 N. Christina Ave. One referee and volleyball will be provided per court.
The fee is $100 per team with up to 12 players on the roster. The fee and completed rosters are due at the time of registration. The registration deadline is Friday, May 24.
For more information or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.