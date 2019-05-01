The city of Union is gearing up for the 40th annual Founders Day.
This year the event will be Saturday, June 1.
At the April 25 park advisory board meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan provided an update on the event.
Sullivan said the planning stages are well underway. The city is still looking for vendors and volunteers, she said.
A tentative schedule was provided to board members.
New Events
New this year, the city is seeking competitors to show off their skills on the grill with a barbecue contest.
There are two divisions (pork steaks and pork ribs) with three prizes awarded within each division. Fires can be started the day of the contest as early as 8 a.m.
The barbecue ontest will take place at the city park, located at 500 W. Park Ave. The contest is open to both residents and nonresidents, 18 years and older.
The registration deadline is Friday, May 24.
For more information or to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.
Registration also is open for a new sand volleyball tournament to be held on Founder’s Day.
The double-elimination tournament is open to residents and nonresidents, ages 13 and older.
There can be a maximum of three males on the court at any time. There will be two divisions. The adult division for players age 19 and up will start at 9 a.m. The teen division for players between the ages of 13 and 18 will start at noon.
Games will be held at the outdoor courts, located at 228 N. Christina Ave. One referee and volleyball will be provided per court.
The registration deadline is Friday, May 24.
For more information or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.
Also new this year is a corn hole tourney. Sponsored by Budweiser, the event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Registration will be at 2:15 p.m. on Founders Day.
Annual Run
Founders Day will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce 5K/10K.
The race will begin and end at the city park. Medals will be awarded to the top three racers in the following age categories for both the 5K and 10K: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56 and over.
Additional information and registration forms can be found at www.unionmochamber.org/pages/FoundersDay5K10K.
Other Events
A breakfast by United Methodist Church will be at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place in the large pavilion.
Following breakfast, the Kiwanis and United Bank of Union 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start. Games will tip off at 8:30 a.m.
A petting zoo with the FFA will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for family games will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The games will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Face painting will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
Registration for the turtle races will run from 3 to 4 p.m. The races for children age 2 to 13 will start at 4 p.m.
A pedal tractor pull for kids between the ages of 3 and 10 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration will begin at 5 p.m.
A washer tournament will take place at noon with registration beginning at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be a craft sale, food vendors and a beer garden.
The city’s Splash-N-Swimplex also will open for swimming from noon to 7 p.m. The cost to swim will be $1 per person.
Music from the Starlighters will start at 3 p.m. The Baglunch Blues Band will perform at 6 p.m. and Disengaged will take the stage at the large pavilion at 9 p.m.
Craft Fair
The city is looking for craft booths. A craft sale which is set to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The booth space is 10 foot by 10 foot and does not include anything additional.
A shade structure, table and chair are recommended. Space is assigned on a first come, first served basis and will not be changed. Setup will begin at 7 a.m.
Crafters must stay at their booth until 6 p.m. The city reserves the right to refuse any craft for sale due to suitability.
The fee is $30 for the first booth.
For more information or to register, please visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.