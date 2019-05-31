The 40th annual Founders Day is Saturday.
The city of Union’s parks and recreation department has been gearing up to host the annual event all spring. Founders Day will feature food, drinks, games, and activities all day long.
The event starts bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Union Area Chamber of Commerce 5K/10K run. The race will begin and end at the city park.
The registration fee is $30 for adults and $20 for children 17 and younger the day of the event. Medals will be awarded to the top three racers in the following age categories for both the 5K and 10K: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56 and over.
Additional prizes will be awarded for the following: first-place overall trophy in men’s and women’s divisions, prize to youngest participant who completes the race, and prize to oldest participant who completes the race.
Maps of the routes, with directions, additional information, and registration forms can be found at www.unionmochamber.org/pages/FoundersDay5K10K.
A breakfast by United Methodist Church will be at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place in the large pavilion.
Following breakfast, the Kiwanis and United Bank of Union 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start. Games will tip off at 8:30 a.m.
A petting zoo with the FFA will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for family games will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The games will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Face painting will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
Registration for the turtle races will run from 3 to 4 p.m. The races for children age 2 to 13 will start at 4 p.m.
A pedal tractor pull for kids between the ages of 3 and 10 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration will begin at 5 p.m.
A washer tournament will take place at noon with registration beginning at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be a craft sale, food vendors and a beer garden.
The city’s Splash-N-Swimplex also will open for swimming from noon to 7 p.m. The cost to swim will be $1 per person.
Music from the Starlighters will start at 3 p.m. The Baglunch Blues Band will perform at 6 p.m. and Disengaged will take the stage at the large pavilion at 9 p.m.
J&M Displays has offered to donate fireworks for a small display on Founders Day. Union Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said J&M Displays offered to donate $3,000 worth of fireworks. She said that is about the equivalent of a five-minute display.
The display is tentatively scheduled for 9:05 p.m.
The fireworks will be shot off from the baseball fields near the city’s Splash-N-Swimplex. Sullivan said the area around the pool and near the fields will be blocked off for the display.
The display will be shorter than the city’s traditional Fourth of July event. Sullivan said the majority of the parking lot at the Splash-N-Swimplex should still be open for use.
Food and drinks also will be available for purchase throughout the day.
There also will be family games, soccer shoot, mechanical surfing, photo booth, balloon sculpting, face painting and a craft sale. The craft sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The city is also planning on hosting its first barbecue contest.