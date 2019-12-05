The city of Union is closer to revising its rules for mobile concessions units.
For much of 2019, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission has been weighing how to regulate mobile concession units. The board has held numerous discussions of the issue.
At the November commission meeting, board members were presented with a proposal of possible changes to the city code.
After checking with other municipalities, and borrowing their codes, City Engineering Jonathan Zimmermann presented commissioner with a series of proposed changes. The board took no action, but instead was told to review the proposal and discuss it at a future meeting.
Under the new proposal, the code says any food truck should not obstruct city streets or sidewalks. Trucks are not allowed to obstruct alleys, parking spaces or loading zones.
Trucks also cannot obstruct the flow of pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
The truck needs to have a 4 foot clear distance on sidewalks for accessibility. Sales would be limited to the curbside window.
Any trucks on private property will require written permission from the property owner.
Under the proposal, trucks would only be allowed to operate on paved surfaces.
Additionally, no truck is allowed to operate within 1,000 feet of a city sponsored event. The only trucks allowed to operate at a city event would need a permit.
Trucks also would not be allowed to operate within 300 feet of any existing restaurant.
All necessary permits and licenses would be required to operate.
The proposal is subject to change. Board member Lucas Johnson, for example, questioned the measurements in the proposal.
Zimmermann said the numbers were taken from other cities. He said plan board members could alter them at their discretion.
Zimmermann said he would likely have a draft ordinance ready at the next plan board meeting. If approved, it would then move on to the board of aldermen for the final approval.
The city has been working on, and revising, regulations for mobile units since about 2001, he noted.
He said there’s always a new wrinkle with food trucks and the city has tried to keep up. The code has been modified several times.
The most recent conversation was spurred by an ice cream truck at the 2018 Fourth of July event at Veterans Memorial Park. Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore said the truck wasn’t part of the city event and took business away from vendors who were.
The plan board began discussing how to limit certain vendors from city events. The conversation turned into a bigger discussion about business licenses, food trucks and more.
With the proposal in place, the city is trying to address the issues raised during the various discussions this year.
Zimmermann said the draft will likely be reviewed in January. He said it’s unlikely the plan board will meet in December because of the holiday.